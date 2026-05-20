Nihilistic and Accelerationist Extremism Suspected in Shooting at I, Where Two Suspects Were Found Dead

A deadly shooting on Monday at the I claimed the lives of two suspects aged 17 and 18, with authorities investigating two teenagers as the suspected attackers in the shooting. Investigators are also probing associations with extremist ideology and hate crimes, including neo-Nazi and militant accelerationist groups.

Two suspects, aged 17 and 18, were found dead in a vehicle nearby, police said, in a deadly shooting on Monday at the I. Law enforcement officials say this shooting may have been driven by nihilistic and accelerationist extremism.

Initially, three men, including one of them being a security guard, were killed in the shooting. Authorities are investigating two teenagers, Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, as the suspected attackers in the shooting. Investigators are considering the incident as a hate crime, as it appeared to capture a livestream of the attack and its aftermath.

A video posted to an online gore site allegedly shows the suspects approaching the center and then opening fire, with a person believed to be suspect Clark wearing camouflage fatigues and a plate carrier. In a later portion of the video, the person believed to be Clark can be seen reaching into the backseat of the vehicle and then shooting Vazquez, before chambering a second round and taking his own life.

The video and items found with the suspects' bodies appeared to indicate associations with extremist ideology, according to law enforcement officials. The suspected attackers, Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, met online and lived in the San Diego area. They had a broad hatred toward a variety of races and religions and were radicalized online.

Authorities are examining a lengthy document circulating online, possibly written by the suspected shooters, which promotes white nationalism and expresses hatred toward immigrants, racial minorities and others. Attackers also appeared to be influenced by neo-Nazi and militant accelerationist groups. Investigators are looking into how the suspects obtained firearms and how the radicalization occurred. Police seized numerous pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, tactical gear, and electronics during searches of two residences associated with the suspects.

The shooting was reported shortly before noon Monday, according to police, and appears to have started as a gun battle outside the mosque between the slain security guard and the suspects





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Shooting Suspects Found Dead The I Extremism Investigators Suspected Attackers Neo-Nazi Militant Accelerationist Hate Crimes Extremist Ideology Chula Vista California Radicalized Online San Diego Area Video Online Gore Site Gathered Together Social Media Accounts Chula Vista Police Department FBI's San Diego Field Office Police Seized Multi-Suspect Incident Suspected Shooters Who Knew Them Expressed Concerns Expressed Concerns That He Was Interested In E Cain Clark Caleb Vazquez Arizona-Mexico Border

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