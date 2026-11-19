NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya requests Nature Medicine investigate if Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins contributed to the 2020 SARS-CoV-2 origin paper without proper disclosure.

National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya has initiated a formal inquiry into the publication of a pivotal 2020 scientific paper regarding the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The investigation focuses on allegations that former NIH Director Francis Collins, former NIH Director Anthony Fauci, and British scientist Jeremy Farrar made significant undisclosed contributions to the manuscript. The request was sent to the journal Nature Medicine to determine if these experts helped shape the content without receiving proper authorship credit.

Investigation Into Undisclosed Contributions

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya directed the inquiry after obtaining a letter that suggests the three high-profile scientists were more involved in the drafting process than the five named authors acknowledged. The investigation seeks to clarify whether these contributions violated scientific authorship and transparency standards. It is important to note that there is no indication that Anthony Fauci or Francis Collins broke any laws, as the focus remains strictly on ethical and procedural compliance in scientific publishing.

Also read Top 7 Psychological Thrillers From 2020 To 2025 Ranked

The inquiry centers on whether the involvement of Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, and Jeremy Farrar should have been disclosed to readers. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya emphasizes that the goal is to ensure the integrity of the scientific record. The letter explicitly asks Nature Medicine to consider if the publication requires correction or retraction based on the findings of an independent investigation.

Details of Scientific Involvement

The document obtained by German outlet WELT5 outlines specific interactions that occurred in early 2020. Jeremy Farrar is identified as the individual who convened a critical call on February 1, 2020, which included Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, and several of the paper authors. The advisory opinion from the US Department of Health and Human Services states that Jeremy Farrar remained actively involved as the manuscript developed.

Advertisement

Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins are reported to have received and discussed early drafts of the paper alongside key scientific questions. Furthermore, the records indicate that Jeremy Farrar helped coordinate the drafting process, circulated the manuscript for review, and made at least one direct edit to the final text. These actions raise questions about the extent of their influence on the paper's conclusions and structure.

The paper in question, titled The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, was published in March 2020 in Nature Medicine. It argued that available evidence did not support the theory that the virus was deliberately engineered or manipulated in a laboratory. The five named authors of the study were Kristian Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, Ian Lipkin, Edward Holmes, and Robert Garry.

Political and Scientific Fallout

The publication became a central flashpoint in the debate over whether government officials prematurely dismissed the lab-leak hypothesis. Anthony Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, referenced the paper during an April 2020 White House briefing when discussing the origins of COVID-19. The paper has since been widely cited by public health officials, journalists, and politicians who rejected the possibility of a laboratory escape from Wuhan, China.

Republican investigators have previously alleged that Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins exerted influence over the drafting and publication to undermine the lab-leak theory. These allegations have been strongly disputed by the scientists involved and by Democratic investigators. In testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, paper co-author Kristian Andersen rejected the claim that Anthony Fauci prompted the paper to disprove a lab leak.

Advertisement

Kristian Andersen argued that initial scientific discussions were focused on testing competing hypotheses rather than proving a predetermined conclusion. Democratic investigators have supported the scientists by pointing to interviews where the authors stated that Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins did not lead, oversee, or influence the drafting of the publication. The latest NIH request does not establish that Anthony Fauci ghostwrote the paper or that its scientific conclusions were knowingly false.

Implications for Scientific Transparency

The current inquiry by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya puts renewed focus on the roles of outside contributors in high-impact scientific research. The request asks Nature Medicine to independently investigate the allegations and determine whether any changes to the scientific record are warranted. This process aims to clarify the boundaries between expert consultation and formal authorship in emergency scientific publishing.

The paper remains published as the debate over SARS-CoV-2 origins, the role of government scientists, and the handling of scientific dissent continues years after the pandemic began. The outcome of this investigation by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya could set important precedents for transparency in future global health crises. Nature Medicine is now tasked with conducting a thorough review of the correspondence and editorial decisions surrounding the 2020 article.