NIH Funding: Essential for Life-Saving Medical Research

This article argues that public investment in pharmaceutical research through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is crucial for developing life-saving medications and maintaining global leadership in healthcare. The author draws on her personal experience with a neurodegenerative disease and the impact of NIH-funded research on her life. She also highlights the widespread influence of NIH funding on numerous FDA-approved drugs across various disease areas.

Private investment in pharmaceutical research cannot replace the National Institutes of Health. Both public investment and the private sector are needed to maintain global leadership in healthcare. Michelle Francl-Donnay, a chemistry professor at Bryn Mawr College and author, argues that the groundbreaking work conducted at the NIH has been instrumental in developing life-saving medications.

She personally attributes her ability to live a fulfilling life to a drug developed thanks to NIH-funded research. This drug, essential for managing her neurodegenerative disease, allows her to work full-time and contribute to society through taxes that support institutions like the NIH. Francl-Donnay underscores the pervasive impact of NIH funding, highlighting that nearly every drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019 received some level of NIH support.She cites examples like Shingrix for preventing shingles, Dulaglutide for managing type 2 diabetes, Stelara for Crohn's disease, and groundbreaking cancer treatments like Keytruda and aflibercept. Francl-Donnay emphasizes that academic scientists' work, unlike commercially driven research, is openly shared, amplifying the benefits of government investment. While acknowledging the role of private companies in advancing medical innovation, she stresses that their focus on shareholder profits often limits their willingness to undertake high-risk, long-term research projects, which are crucial for breakthroughs in healthcare. Ultimately, she calls for continued public investment in biomedical research, warning that cutting this vital funding will have devastating consequences for public health and ultimately result in preventable suffering and loss of life.





PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH DRUG DEVELOPMENT BIO MEDICAL RESEARCH PUBLIC INVESTMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Saved my life’: Alabama reacts to NIH funding cuts for biomedical researchNIH grants support research across Alabama, including work on heart health, kidney disease and diabetes.

Read more »

NIH director clarifies HHS communications freeze, confirms some essential functions can continueA memo from the NIH's acting director indicated research and clinical studies that began prior to Trump's inauguration can continue among the Trump administration's freeze on HHS activities.

Read more »

NIH Funding Freeze Causes Concern Among ResearchersA temporary freeze on federal funding by the Trump administration has sparked uncertainty and worry among researchers, particularly those at the NIH. The freeze has the potential to significantly disrupt biomedical and behavioral research, as the NIH is the world's largest public funder of such research. Researchers emphasize the vital role this funding plays in life-saving discoveries and the broader economic ecosystem.

Read more »

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vows To Stop Federal Funding for NIH Research Using Fetal TissueRobert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Donald Trump for HHS Secretary, pledged to halt federal funding for NIH research that utilizes fetal tissue from abortions. He emphasized that current stem cell research can be conducted using umbilical cords, eliminating the need for fetal tissue. Kennedy also reaffirmed his support for Trump's policies on Title X, which restricts taxpayer funds for abortion.

Read more »

Kennedy Vows to End Federal Funding for NIH Research Using Fetal TissueRobert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's nominee for HHS Secretary, has pledged to reinstate the Trump-era policy barring federal funding for NIH research using fetal tissue from abortions.

Read more »

Kennedy Claims Chronic Disease Funding Lags, Despite NIH DataIn his testimony for Health and Human Services secretary, Kennedy asserted that chronic diseases receive less federal funding than infectious diseases. Government records, however, show significant funding for chronic diseases like cancer, brain disorders, and diabetes. Kennedy emphasized the need to address the rising rates of chronic diseases, particularly among children.

Read more »