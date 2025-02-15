NIH Funding Cuts Spark Alarm in Healthcare Community

Proposed funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by the Trump administration have triggered alarm among healthcare leaders, who warn of potential disruptions to medical research and patient care.

Local health care leaders are raising concerns about potential funding cuts from the Trump administration, specifically targeting the National Institutes of Health ( NIH ). These cuts, labeled as 'disastrous and illegal' by Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, could have significant consequences for medical research and patient care.

The NIH provides billions of dollars in grants annually to institutions across the country, funding a wide range of research projects, from basic science to clinical trials. Oregon alone received $388,312,535 in NIH funding last year. President Trump has directed the NIH to reduce the size of grants, citing 'wasteful spending' and aiming to save $4 billion annually. Medical experts warn that these cuts could disrupt crucial research, halt ongoing clinical trials, and delay the development of new treatments. They point to the impact on institutions like Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Portland State University (PSU), Oregon State University (OSU), and the University of Oregon, as well as the potential harm to patients relying on ongoing research and treatment. The NIH defends its spending, stating that roughly 25% of its grants are allocated to administrative overhead. A hearing is scheduled for February 21 to address these concerns and the potential ramifications of the proposed funding cuts





