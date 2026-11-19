The National Institutes of Health has requested an inquiry into whether Dr. Fauci and other officials undisclosedly influenced a pivotal 2020 study on virus origins.

The National Institutes of Health has initiated a formal inquiry into the involvement of Dr. Anthony Fauci in one of the most cited scientific papers of the early pandemic era. Federal health officials are seeking an independent review by Nature Medicine to determine whether Dr. Fauci, along with former NIH Director Francis Collins and British scientist Jeremy Farrar, contributed significantly to the manuscript without proper credit or disclosure.

NIH Investigates Undisclosed Scientific Contributions

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya has formally requested that the journal examine allegations that these three prominent figures helped shape the content of the publication. The inquiry focuses on whether their behind-the-scenes influence should have been explicitly acknowledged under scientific authorship standards. This investigation centers on transparency and ethical guidelines rather than any potential legal violations, as there is currently no indication that Dr. Fauci broke any laws.

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The paper in question, titled "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2," was published in March 2020. It argued that available evidence did not support the theory that the virus was deliberately engineered or manipulated in a laboratory setting. The five named authors on the publication were Kristian Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, Ian Lipkin, Edward Holmes, and Robert Garry.

Details Of The February 2020 Collaboration

According to an October 1 HHS advisory opinion on authorship and attribution, correspondence indicates that Jeremy Farrar convened a critical call on February 1, 2020. This meeting involved Dr. Fauci, Francis Collins, and several of the paper's authors, and Dr. Farrar remained involved as the manuscript developed. The advisory opinion states that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins received and discussed early drafts and specific scientific questions throughout the process.

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Furthermore, the document notes that Dr. Farrar helped coordinate the drafting and circulation of the work. He also made at least one direct edit to the final manuscript. The NIH letter, obtained by German outlet WELT5, asks Nature Medicine to consider whether the publication should be corrected or even retracted due to these undisclosed contributions. The agency emphasizes that the scientific record must accurately reflect the roles of all contributors.

Political And Scientific Debate Over Lab-Leak Theory

This controversy has become a central flashpoint in the politically charged debate regarding whether government officials and scientists prematurely dismissed the lab-leak hypothesis. The publication has been widely cited by public health officials, journalists, and politicians who rejected the possibility that the virus had been deliberately engineered in a Wuhan laboratory. Dr. Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, referenced this paper during an April 2020 White House briefing when discussing the origins of COVID-19.

Republican investigators have previously alleged that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins exerted influence over the paper's drafting and publication. They argued this was done to undermine the lab-leak theory. However, those allegations have been strongly disputed by the scientists involved and by Democratic investigators. In testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, paper co-author Kristian Andersen rejected the claim that Dr. Fauci prompted the paper to disprove a lab leak.

Impact On Scientific Integrity And Future Standards

Co-author Kristian Andersen argued during his testimony that the initial scientific discussions were focused on testing competing hypotheses rather than pushing a specific narrative. Democratic investigators have also pointed to interviews with the paper's authors, who stated that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins did not lead, oversee, or influence the drafting of the publication. These conflicting accounts highlight the complexity of attributing influence in collaborative scientific efforts.

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The latest NIH request does not establish that Dr. Fauci ghostwrote the paper or that its scientific conclusions were knowingly false. Instead, it puts renewed focus on whether the roles of outside contributors were properly disclosed under scientific publication standards. The journal Nature Medicine has been asked to independently investigate these allegations to determine whether any changes to the scientific record are warranted.

For now, the paper remains published as the debate over COVID-19 origins continues. The situation underscores the ongoing tension between scientific consensus, political scrutiny, and the ethical requirements of academic transparency. The outcome of this investigation may set important precedents for how future scientific contributions are credited in high-stakes public health debates.