Mattel adds Nightwing to its DC Premier collection with a new 6.5-inch action figure with escrima sticks, and cannon accessories.

Mattel adds Nightwing to its DC Premier collection with a new 6.5-inch action figure with escrima sticks, and cannon accessories. Nightwing joins Mattel’s DC Premier line with a new 6.5-inch figure, bringing Dick Grayson’s New 52 look to shelves.

The Nightwing action figure features 22 points of articulation, plus escrima sticks, a cannon, and two cannon bullets. Dick Grayson’s journey from Robin to Nightwing gets a spotlight, from Detective Comics #38 to Teen Titans #44. Mattel’s Nightwing DC Premier figure is up for pre-order now at $13.99, with an estimated January 2027 release.

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Batman is not the only member of the Bat-Family getting some attention from Mattel, as Nightwing is ready to take flight with a new DC Premier action figure. Dick Grayson has come a long way since his days as the original Robin, trading in his colorful sidekick costume for a throwback to the New 52.

Now, the former Boy Wonder is getting a new 6.5-inch release as part of Mattel's growing DC Premier collection, giving collectors another important member of the Bat-Family to add to their shelves. First appearing as Robin inSince then, he has become a hero in his own right, leading the Teen Titans and protecting Blüdhaven. Now Nightwing is back with a second release for the kid-focused DC Premier action figure line.

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Featuring 22 points of articulation, Dick comes with his signature pair of escrima sticks, along with a cannon and two cannon bullets for a little extra firepower. This version captures his red-and-black suit from the DC Comics New 52, while the black-and-blue design is locked up in the Amazon Exclusive Batman, Bane, and Nightwing three-pack set. Nightwing is currently"These DC Premier action figures of favorite characters bring home the daring stories of Super Heroes versus Super-Villains.

Each 6 1/2-inch figure has 22 points of articulation for outstanding posing possibilities, whether re-creating scenes or inventing bold new adventures. Deluxe, character-accurate design makes each figure authentic and recognizable to fans. Brushed tricot fabric capes add realism. Character-specific battle accessories encourage good versus evil storytelling and dramatic DC displays.

"He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force. Mattel adds Nightwing to its DC Premier collection with a new 6.5-inch action figure with escrima sticks, and cannon accessories. Blokees launches its DC Comics Legend Edition model kit series with The Flash — a 7-inch kit featuring 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation.

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Blokees launches its DC Comics Legend Edition model kit series with The Flash — a 7-inch kit featuring 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation. Blokees continues its DC Champion Class collection with the debut of the Joker from the Batman: Hush comic book runMcFarlane Toys Debuts Dune Emperor Paul Atreides Elite Edition Figure McFarlane Toys brings Emperor Paul Atreides from Dune: Part Three to life with a new 7-inch Elite Edition figure packed with accessories.threezero brings Fallout's iconic T-51 Vault-Tec Power Armor to life with a new 1/6 scale collectible featuring a Jet Pack, and much more.