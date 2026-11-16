Nightwing 144 Preview: Dick Grayson vs Mayor Bisogni in Bludhaven

DC Comics releases Nightwing 144 on November 18. Dick Grayson confronts Mayor Bisogni over the superhighway that awakened Bludhaven's horrors in this new issue.

The highly anticipated issue Nightwing #144 arrives in comic book stores on November 18, marking a pivotal moment for the series. Dick Grayson, known to fans as Nightwing, finally comes face to face with Mayor Bisogni in the troubled city of Bludhaven. This encounter is not merely a casual meeting but a direct confrontation regarding the consequences of municipal development.

Superhighway Triggers Buried Horrors

The central conflict revolves around a massive superhighway project initiated by Mayor Bisogni. According to the official synopsis, this infrastructure development is directly responsible for awakening horrors that were previously buried in Bludhaven. The narrative promises to explore the deep-seated resentment and psychological toll this awakening has taken on the city and its protector.

Also read It: Welcome to Derry Completes Secret Stephen King Trilogy With Dick Hallorann

Dick Grayson has likely been investigating the correlation between the new roadwork and the subsequent rise of supernatural or criminal threats. The Mayor built the superhighway, and now the physical and metaphorical costs are coming due. This sets the stage for a clash that blends urban decay with personal history.

Family Legacy and Personal Cruelty

Beyond the immediate threat of awakened monsters, the issue delves into themes of familial legacy. Nightwing has always carried the weight of the Grayson name, and this confrontation appears to strain those bonds further. The synopsis hints at psychological cruelty being employed as a weapon in this showdown.

Advertisement

Complicating the serious tone is the unexpected element of cheeseburgers. The official description explicitly mentions psychological cruelty involving cheeseburgers, suggesting a unique and perhaps satirical approach to conflict resolution. This unusual detail indicates that the story will not stick to traditional superhero tropes but will instead offer a gritty, character-driven narrative.

Publication Details and Creative Team

Nightwing #144 is published by DC Comics and will be available for purchase on November 18. The creative team behind this installment includes writer Becky Cloonan, who is well-known for her nuanced approach to crime and mystery genres. Her involvement suggests a focus on procedural details and character depth.

The cover art is provided by Becky Cloonan, featuring a stark image of Nightwing pitted against a man in a suit. This visual representation of the protagonist against the Mayor underscores the central conflict. The standard cover price for this issue is $5, making it accessible to both long-time collectors and new readers.

Impact on the Bludhaven Narrative

This issue serves as a critical juncture in the ongoing saga of Bludhaven. The actions of Mayor Bisogni have destabilized the city, and Nightwing must now address the root causes rather than just the symptoms. The confrontation promises to redefine the relationship between the local government and the vigilante community.

Advertisement

Readers can expect the consequences of this showdown to ripple through future issues. The themes of obedience, infrastructure, and familial duty will likely influence how Dick Grayson operates in the months following November 18. The blending of political intrigue with supernatural horror creates a unique reading experience that challenges conventional genre boundaries.