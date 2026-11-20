“I got behind him, dropped him to the ground and choked him out.”

“For better or for worse” came mere minutes after Destiny Smith and groom Braeden toasted their “I Do’s” with roughly 50 well-wishers at a Cleveland, OK, wedding venue last month.

Rather than throwing rice at the happy couple, inebriated invitees were throwing fists, leaving the newlywed bruised and blubbering as authorities from four separate counties “tackled and tased” her guests before hauling them off in handcuffs. Bride Destiny Smith virally shared the nightmarish details of her October 2026 wedding, which was “ruined” by her drunken, rowdy guests.

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“It was a f- -king bad situation,” Smith, a married mom of two, lamented to the over“We had an open bar, meaning nobody’s it, you can just go grab yourself a drink,” she explained in the multipart confessional. “We didn’t babysit the , and I guess that’s where we went wrong. ” Smith alleges that several underage attendees consumed alcohol prior to the ceremony, arriving drunk and disorderly. She claims one tipsy goon even .

The not-so-sweet assault prompted her to strike back with a swipe that left the dolt with negligible injuries. But when another plastered sap smacked her in the mouth amid the melee, Smith admittedly “blacked out” in fury and unleashed a vicious attack. Smith claims she begged guests not to call the cops after several liquor-induced fights broke out at the wedding..

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“I got behind him, dropped him to the ground and choked him out. ” “I was pissed. I was so f- -king livid that I don’t even remember doing that,” she admitted.

“But multiple people have said they literally had to grab me off of him because I was choking him out. ”The unblushing beaut is far from the one lady who’s resorted to fisticuffs during nuptials.

Samantha Dick, 30, an allegedly intoxicated attendee at a wedding held near Philadelphia on Saturday,In August, Ohio officials rushed to a 9-1-1 call for help after a Advertisement“We didn’t get to dance, we didn’t get to cut the cake, we didn’t get to cheers, we didn’t get to read our vows, we didn’t get to sign the papers,” she moaned. “It wasn’t a fun night. ”