“Nightmare” water restrictions begin in Pine Level and surrounding areas amid tank maintenance

Three thousand people across Autauga County, Northwest Elmore County, and southern Chilton County who get their water from the Marbury Water System are under an emergency water conservation notice.

Marbury Water System says its main supplier is doing maintenance on a large storage tank , reducing the amount of water Marbury Water can buy. The water system says its supply will be cut roughly in half, potentially starting in early Oct. 2026; they also note drought/reduced-water conditions occurring at the same time.

“From my understanding, there’s a water tower that’s getting some work done with the supplier of the Marbury water system,” said Pine Level Mayor Zachary Bigley. Pine Level is one of the affected areas.

“Apparently, they’re losing about 60% of their water supply, and some members of the water system were updated and informed over Memorial Day weekend that we were going on water conservation on that following Wednesday, and so it brought up a lot of questions. It brought up a lot of concerns. ”Prohibited for all customers: No hose/pressure washing of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, homes, vehicles . Restaurants/hotels can’t serve water unless requested.

Allowed uses: normal household needs . Even-numbered addresses: Tuesdays 9–11 a.m. OR 10–12 p.m. “It has been a nightmare with the water conservation right now,” Ken Hollon, a Pine Level community member, said.

“Marbury Water has told people that are on the system that they cannot fill their swimming pools. They can’t do any outside watering. ”“A woman, she gardens in the summer to get her food for the winter, and there’s a limit on what is allowed to, for vegetable gardens or fruit gardens, whatever,” Bigley said.

“So she’s limited, and that’s a serious concern of this individual. ”1st violation=notice and possible shutoff at meter ; 2nd=shutoff +$250 fine; subsequent=lockout +$500 reconnection fine; builders/developers face immediate lock +$1,000+fines. Customers can request a hearing within 15 days; limited relief may be granted on a case-by-case basis.

“Let’s just say hypothetically I had a swimming pool, and I need to fill it up,” Bigley said. “So now I have to make a decision. Do I take the fine and fill my pool up? Or do I break the contract with my pool company?

Or let’s just say I got the money and I pay the fine. Well, if enough people start just forgetting that, paying the fine, and pouring the water out, do we run out of water? These are valid questions. ” Despite having to ration water, the Marbury Water System is one of the most expensive water systems in Alabama.

“Marbury Water System has the highest rate within the region,” Bigley said. “We just had a $2 increase back in February, so we’re paying a lot, and we’re on a level 3 water conservation. That’s a problem. We need to get this solved, and we need to get it solved quick.

” Marbury Water estimates that the maintenance could take through the beginning of October, and residents are worried about going into the hottest months of the year without sufficient water.

“I am worried about what happens in two months,” Hollon said. “If we’re in a water shortage now and it’s not supposed to get any better until October, then what will happen when we get into the hot months of July and August, and when the rainfall is, and we’re basically running on one well?

” To address the community’s concerns, Marbury Water has agreed to join the town of Pine Level for a community forum on June 2 at the Pine Level Community Center. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Bigley encourages all concerned residents to attend. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the





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Autauga County Elmore County Chilton County Alabama Marbury Water System News Maintenance Large Storage Tank Pine Level Mayor Zachary Bigley Wsfa Wfsa

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