Nightmare on Elm Street: Warner Bros. Drops Its Freddy Krueger Movie

Warner Bros. has abandoned its planned Nightmare on Elm Street movie, leaving Paramount Primal's film as the only confirmed Freddy Krueger project.

The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has taken another unexpected turn, as Warner Bros. has abandoned its planned Freddy Krueger movie. According to an exclusive report from Dread Central, the studio has dropped the project, which means only one new film featuring the iconic villain remains in development. Fans who had hoped for two competing takes on the character will now have just one.

The franchise began with the original 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street, which starred Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, a killer who murders his victims through their dreams. The movie became a success in the slasher genre and expanded with sequels and Freddy vs. Jason, a crossover with the Friday the 13th franchise. The series was rebooted in 2010 with a remake of the original film.

Also read Paramount wakes up from competing Elm Street reboots nightmare

How the Warner Bros. Freddy Movie Was Canceled

Warner Bros. has scrapped its Nightmare on Elm Street movie, which was reportedly supposed to be written and helmed by Evil Dead director Lee Cronin. The project was being developed separately from the upcoming film from Paramount Primal. Both studios had hoped to bring their own versions of Freddy Krueger to the screen for a new generation of audiences.

With the Warner Bros. film now canceled, the Paramount Primal project is the only confirmed new Nightmare on Elm Street movie. That production is being made in collaboration with the estate of Wes Craven, the franchise creator who started it all. The reported cancellation followed a shift in the corporate landscape around the two projects.

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The circumstances changed after Paramount acquired Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6, 2026. That merger placed the two formerly competing studios under the same corporation, which removed the need to produce both films. Industry observers would have viewed two separate Freddy Krueger films arriving in the same timeframe as excessive.

Paramount Primal's Freddy Krueger Film Moves Forward

Paramount Primal's Nightmare on Elm Street film is now the franchise's primary new project. Paramount announced its agreement with the Craven estate in July 2026, securing the U.S. rights to develop a new installment drawing from Wes Craven's original screenplay for the 1984 horror classic. The estate's involvement gives the project a direct link to the original creative vision.

The film will be produced by Iya Labunka, Jonathan Craven, and attorney Marc Toberoff. Paramount Primal's J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules will serve as executive producers. Each of these names ties the project to the creative and legal framework built around the franchise's rights.

There is no official release date for Paramount's Nightmare on Elm Street at the time of this article's publication. Fans will need to wait for the studio to announce scheduling details before they can know when the film will reach audiences.

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What the Cancellation Means for Franchise Fans

For fans of the slasher icon, the cancellation of the Warner Bros. film is a disappointment, but the franchise will not be left without a new entry. With Paramount's version moving forward, at least one more upcoming film will join the existing collection of Nightmare on Elm Street movies. That keeps Freddy Krueger active in the horror genre despite the loss of a second project.

The original 1984 story follows teenagers who share nightmares with Freddy Krueger, who arrives wearing his signature fedora and bladed hand. Once the dreams begin preempting their inexplicable deaths, the survivors work to learn more about the man who would become Freddy and stop his bloody crusade. Paramount's film is expected to build on that foundation, drawing directly from Craven's original screenplay.