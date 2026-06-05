Nightly Closures Scheduled Along Interstate 95 Near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Interchange

The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled nightly closures along Interstate 95 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway interchange as part of a bridge demolition operation. The closures are set for Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. FDOT said not all ramp closures will happen at the same time.

Nightly closures are scheduled along Interstate 95 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway interchange as part of a bridge demolition operation , according to the Florida Department of Transportation .

Closures are set for Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. FDOT said not all ramp closures will happen at the same time. Drivers will be detoured to continue south on I-95 to the Eighth Street exit, then go north on Main Street to reach the eastbound MLK on-ramp. Drivers will be detoured to take I-95 north, exit at Golfair Boulevard and head west to access the I-95 south on-ramp.

Drivers will be detoured north to I-95, exit at Golfair Boulevard, then continue south on I-95 to the eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway exit. Drivers will be detoured to take I-95 south, exit at Eighth Street, then go west to Main Street and head north to reach eastbound MLK. Drivers will be detoured to take I-95 north, exit at Golfair Boulevard, then take I-95 south to the westbound MLK exit.

Webber LLC is expected to complete the $79 million interchange improvement project by early 2027, weather and other conditions permitting. The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled nightly closures along Interstate 95 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway interchange as part of a bridge demolition operation. The closures are set for Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. FDOT said not all ramp closures will happen at the same time.

Drivers will be detoured to continue south on I-95 to the Eighth Street exit, then go north on Main Street to reach the eastbound MLK on-ramp. The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled nightly closures along Interstate 95 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway interchange as part of a bridge demolition operation.

The closures are set for Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. FDOT said not all ramp closures will happen at the same time. Drivers will be detoured to continue south on I-95 to the Eighth Street exit, then go north on Main Street to reach the eastbound MLK on-ramp. Webber LLC is expected to complete the $79 million interchange improvement project by early 2027, weather and other conditions permitting.

Drivers will be detoured to take I-95 north, exit at Golfair Boulevard and head west to access the I-95 south on-ramp. Drivers will be detoured north to I-95, exit at Golfair Boulevard, then continue south on I-95 to the eastbound Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway exit. Drivers will be detoured to take I-95 south, exit at Eighth Street, then go west to Main Street and head north to reach eastbound MLK.

Drivers will be detoured to take I-95 north, exit at Golfair Boulevard, then take I-95 south to the westbound MLK exit. Webber LLC is expected to complete the $79 million interchange improvement project by early 2027, weather and other conditions permitting. Drivers will be detoured to take Exit 354A to eastbound MLK and use the Boulevard Street ramp to reach westbound MLK





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Florida Department Of Transportation Interstate 95 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway Interchange Bridge Demolition Operation $79 Million Interchange Improvement Project

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