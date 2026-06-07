Nightlife in Los Angeles: Exploring Unique Experiences

Discover hidden gems in Los Angeles' nightlife scene, from exploring cemeteries through music to joining citizen scientists to study urban bats. Also, learn about iconic cemeteries like Hollywood Forever and Griffith Observatory, as well as unique experiences like the Queen Mary's spooky tours and the annual bicycle ride in Inglewood for the FIFA World Cup.

Griffith Observatory at night (Photo by m3th0s via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr. Tag #LAist on Instagram if you want to see your photo featured here) When the sun goes down it’s easy to spot the bars and clubs where the parties happen in Los Angeles .

But summertime is (possibly) the best time to explore the region’s not-so-obvious nightlife offerings. Want to explore the cemetery through music or take a night ride with thousands of bicyclists? What about joining citizen scientists to study urban bats or stare at the stars (not the ones in Hollywood)? Hollywood Forever is one of the most iconic cemeteries in the world and it’s more than just a resting place for the famous.

The sprawling 60-acre grounds also host cultural events, film screenings and evening concerts. The Griffith Observatory is considered one of the most visited public observatories on the planet and offers plenty of things to do for night owls. Once a month, the Observatory partners with local telescope groups and hosts a Star Party. Dozens of telescopes set-up on the lawn and the observatory says there’s always something to see.

Check out the dates If you can’t make a Star Party, the observatory is open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The observatory is closed on Mondays. Join thousands of bikers in one of the largest community bicycle rides in the U.S. The evening ride happens on the last Friday of every month on the corner of Western and Wilshire.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach provides a host of spooky experiences. The ship is rumored to be haunted and there are tours and ship walks to investigate the claim. Tens of thousands of international soccer fans are about to descend on Inglewood for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. SoFi Stadium is one of the tournament’s premier venues — but the best reason to spend time in the neighborhood has nothing to do with what’s happening on the pitch.

Inglewood’s food scene reflects a city where Black and Latino residents make up nearly 90% of the population. These aren’t tourist traps — they’re the spots locals have been eating at for years, from a James Beard-recognized soul food diner open since 1983 to a carnitas truck with roots in Michoacán. A small but mighty wing shop that sits in a tiny strip mall along Crenshaw Boulevard attracts wing fanatics from far and wide looking to get a fiery bite.

The menu at Wings isn’t huge by most standards but it still manages to pack a punch when it comes to offering a variety of tastes and flavors. Opt for the six-piece ATL Special with hot lemon pepper seasoning, $10.91. Upon the first transformative bite of a wing, suddenly you’re Jordan after clinching his first NBA finals win in 1991, celebrating in ecstasy.

The sticky, crunch-fried wing is drenched in the perfect amount of sauce, then sprinkled with galactic bits of salty, citrusy lemon pepper seasoning that will leave your lips tingling. If you’re looking to broaden your flavor horizons, there are also jerk BBQ, aji verde, and Cajun rub as sauce option





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Los Angeles Nightlife Unique Experiences Cemeteries Citizen Scientists Urban Bats Queen Mary FIFA World Cup Inglewood Food Scene Wing Shop

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