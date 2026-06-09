Night-Time World Cup Sparks Workplace Disruption and Pub Extensions Across UK

The late-night scheduling of the World Cup in the Americas leads to widespread concerns about absenteeism in UK workplaces, while governments relax licensing laws to allow pubs to open later and serve 'al fresco' pints, with Scotland even declaring a bank holiday.

The upcoming World Cup , dubbed the 'night-time World Cup ', is poised to disrupt British workplaces as matches will be broadcast late into the night due to the tournament's spread across six time zones in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

England's first three games start at 9pm and 10pm UK time, while Scotland's opening match kicks off at 2am. Millions of fans are expected to stay up, leading to concerns about absenteeism and reduced productivity. Approximately 15,000 pubs in England and Wales and 3,000 in Scotland have applied for late licences, with some venues opening until 5am. Employers are advised to prepare for a surge in 'football sickies'.

The government has granted blanket permission for pubs in England and Wales to serve until 1am or 2am during knockout stages if home nations are playing, while Scotland requires individual licensing board approvals, many of which have already been granted. Police have warned of potential disorder, but political leaders, including the Prime Minister and Communities Secretary, have championed the relaxed licensing rules, endorsing pavement pints to boost community spirit.

Additionally, Scotland has secured a special bank holiday on June 15 to help fans recover after their first match. Industry groups welcome the extensions as a boost for pubs, and research shows over half of UK fans plan to watch live, underscoring the tournament's anticipated social and economic impact





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Business Culture World Cup Night-Time Matches UK Workplaces Pub Licences Late Opening Football Sickies Scotland Bank Holiday Pavement Pints England Fans Scotland Fans Licensing Rules Productivity Hospitality Sector

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