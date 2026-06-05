Night Owls Are More Prone To Anxiety, Loneliness

The wee hours of the morning might not be so good for the mental health of night owls, a new study says.

“The findings suggest that both daytime and nighttime social experiences appear to be relevant when examining mental health among evening chronotypes,” Harlow said in a news release.

For the study, researchers looked at the chronotype of 442 people. Chronotype is a person's natural preference for sleep and wake timing. People who are night owls might be more prone to have social schedules that don't align well with others, researchers said. , may represent a meaningful intervention target for therapists, clinicians and researchers to improve the well-being of people with later chronotypes,” Harlow said.

The research is scheduled to be presented June 17 at SLEEP 2026, the medical meeting scheduled to take place in Baltimore. Findings presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal. The 14 Most Common Causes of Fatigue Always feeling tired? Learn more about the causes of fatigue.

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