Night of Broken Glass: Clive Owen and Alex Pettyfer Drama Gets Exclusive Clip

Collider exclusively previews The Night of Broken Glass, a drama starring Clive Owen and Alex Pettyfer set during the Kristallnacht pogrom in Berlin.

The Night of Broken Glass, a historical drama starring Oscar-nominated actor Clive Owen and Alex Pettyfer, has received an exclusive sneak peek from Collider. The preview arrives on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, one of the most pivotal and cruel precursors to the Holocaust. The film places its characters in the middle of the chaos as Jewish businesses are burnt and broken in Berlin.

Owen plays Police Lieutenant Wilhelm Krützfeld, while Pettyfer plays his partner, Kai Lehmann. The two detectives are assigned to investigate the murder of a Jewish doctor in Berlin in November 1938, and their work becomes harder as political turmoil builds around them.

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Kristallnacht Unfolds Through a Murder Investigation

The film's central mechanism is a murder inquiry that runs directly into the Nazi regime's propaganda campaign. The recent assassination of a German diplomat in Paris has the country in a frenzy, and the regime exploits the moment to turn the public further against its Jewish neighbors.

The turmoil culminates in Kristallnacht, a pogrom in which angry mobs stormed Jewish businesses, neighborhoods, and places of worship. The violence brought destruction upon everyone who lived in those areas, and the film follows Krützfeld and Lehmann as they try to carry out their investigation while that violence spreads around them.

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Police Caught Between Conscience and Duty

Wilhelm Krützfeld is torn between his sense of right and wrong and his obligations as a police officer. As the chaos swells, he wrestles with his conscience and must find the courage to throw away everything he has worked for in order to stand by his convictions.

This internal conflict gives the drama its moral center. Owen's character is not simply reacting to events outside his window; he is forced to decide what kind of officer he will be when his duty and his beliefs point in opposite directions.

Mob Violence Reaches The Jewish Week Offices

The exclusive clip shows Krützfeld and Lehmann heading to the offices of The Jewish Week to question a man who may have vital information for their investigation. Before they reach the building, they must push through a crowd of protesters that SS officers can barely hold back.

The detectives tell the uniformed men that they are investigating the assassination in Paris that has everyone riled up. That claim gets one of the SS officers to escort them onto the premises, with the chanting crowd following close behind. Krützfeld asks for one particular worker to be brought down to the station, but before the officers can leave for questioning, one of the SS members outside stokes the crowd.

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The crowd begins smashing through the windows and invading the building. The mob then turns on the police themselves, targeting the people it wrongly believes planned the death of Ernst vom Roth. The scene shows that the officers are not safe from the violence they were sent to investigate.