Investigation reveals how Nigerian students known as Yahoo Boys exploit social media to sextort teens worldwide, causing record highs in reports and tragic suicide rates among victims.

In Lagos, Nigeria, the face of a global digital crisis was captured on August 2, 2025, in the portrait of a young university student named Ayomide. He represents a growing subculture of online fraudsters locally known as Yahoo Boys, who are driving a dramatic surge in sextortion cases targeting minors and young adults in Western nations. Ayomide agreed to the photograph and interview on the strict condition that his full name remain unpublished due to the illegal nature of his work.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported receiving more than 40,000 cases of financial sextortion by August 2025 alone. This figure already surpasses the total of 50,000 reports filed during the entirety of the previous year, marking this year as potentially the worst on record for such crimes. The FBI has issued urgent warnings regarding this surge, noting that the scams are financially motivated and rely on threats to expose private images unless victims pay money. The human cost is severe, with dozens of young people having taken their own lives after being blackmailed.

Also read Richard Sterban Obituary: Bass Vocalist of The Oak Ridge Boys Dies at 83

Data from researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Florida Atlantic University indicates that the share of United States middle and high school students who identify as victims of sextortion has tripled over the last decade. This percentage now stands at nearly 15% of the student population. Furthermore, the study found that teens who are sextorted are nine times more likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers. Paul Raffile, a cybersecurity analyst, confirmed that more than 60 teenagers under the age of 18 from around the world have died by suicide after facing financial sextortion since the end of 2021.

Ayomide detailed how he operates by posing as attractive individuals on social media platforms to groom vulnerable victims. He recounted a specific incident involving a teenage victim in Canada who had sent a nude photo that the victim later regretted. The victim's new partner, who was actually Ayomide in disguise, demanded $500 to keep the image private. When the panicked teen agreed to pay, Ayomide responded with the chilling message: 'Not just yet. This isn't that simple.' He continued to extract money by claiming the situation was more complex than the initial payment could resolve.

Advertisement

The teen, who is now an adult, described the psychological trauma as overwhelming. He stated that his mind could no longer comprehend the situation, feeling trapped by the threat of exposure to his family, friends, and boss. Ayomide shared chat histories with the Associated Press and FRONTLINE that documented his successful scams, proving the systematic nature of these attacks. The Canadian teen eventually realized that ignoring the scammer was the only way to stop the payments, as paying only encouraged further demands.

Ayomide described himself as a 'soft boy' who was studying computer science and apprenticing at a barbershop. Despite his softer demeanor, he admitted to participating in the fraud because the financial incentives are overwhelming. He stated that as a man, he felt pressured to make money, acknowledging that scamming is not good but is a necessary hustle in a difficult economic landscape. He vowed to stop scamming within a year, hoping to eventually work as an engineer or barber.

The Yahoo Boys phenomenon is fueled by a legacy of colonialism and a lack of stable formal employment, with more than 90% of workers in Nigeria lacking secure jobs. This environment has normalized fraud, leading to the rise of so-called Hustle Kingdoms. These are groups of young men who live and work together under the guidance of an experienced scammer who takes a percentage of the earnings. Universities have also become training grounds where aspiring fraudsters learn to exploit Western social media and payment infrastructure.

Adedeji Oyenuga, a professor of criminology at Lagos State University, observed that there is pride in being a Yahoo Boy rather than shame. Hit songs in Nigeria celebrate these figures, and social media videos show them spending money in nightclubs. However, Ayomide felt out of place in the clubs on the outskirts of Lagos where young men spray crisp paper money at crowds. He expressed a preference for cutting hair over scamming, but the economic math did not favor his chosen trade. Major social media platforms have increased privacy settings, yet data shows these steps have inadvertently made teens more vulnerable by isolating them from protective community oversight.

Advertisement

Charles Smith, the FBI's law enforcement attaché in Abuja, warned that perpetrators are becoming increasingly aggressive and that any child with access to a computer or online device is at risk. The profitability of sextortion has attracted organized criminal groups from West Africa and Southeast Asia. Interpol and the nonprofit International Justice Mission have traced reports of child sextortion to these larger criminal networks, highlighting the transnational scope of the threat.

Most sextortion crimes remain unsolved, leaving victims without justice. The story of the Canadian teen and Ayomide illustrates the personal devastation caused by these crimes. The teen was trapped in a scenario where he felt his life was being destroyed by the threat of exposure to his family, friends, and boss. The psychological trauma was so severe that his mind could no longer comprehend the situation. This case underscores the urgent need for better detection and intervention strategies to protect young users from online predators who exploit digital intimacy for financial gain.