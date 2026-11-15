Nigerian Military Rescues 125 Kidnapped Hosts in Major Week-Long Offensive

Nigerian troops saved 125 hostages and neutralized terrorists in Borno and Zamfara states between November 6 and 12, marking a significant counter-insurgency victory.

Nigerian military forces executed a decisive week-long security campaign between November 6 and November 12, resulting in the rescue of 125 kidnapped individuals and the elimination of eight terrorists. The operations, led by various army units across the nation, also resulted in the arrest of ten alleged collaborators and logistics suppliers who supported armed insurgent groups. This significant intervention was announced in a detailed briefing by Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, who outlined the comprehensive scope of the tactical successes achieved during this period.

Major Rescue Operation in Borno State

The most critical outcome of the recent military offensive was the liberation of 119 travelers who had been abducted on November 6 along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road. This high-profile kidnapping took place within the Biu Local Government Area of northeastern Borno State, a region that has historically faced severe instability due to persistent insurgent activities. The victims included 69 men, 35 women, and 15 children, representing a significant cross-section of the local and traveling population.

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Upon receiving intelligence regarding the abduction, Nigerian troops immediately pursued the attackers along the Mangari-Dora Road. This rapid military response forced the kidnappers to abandon their captives, allowing soldiers to secure the hostages safely. During the operation, the military also discovered and neutralized several improvised explosive devices that had been planted in the area by the insurgents to hinder rescue efforts and cause further casualties.

Security Enhancements in Zamfara State

Beyond the massive rescue in the northeast, Nigerian troops conducted parallel operations in the northwestern region of Zamfara State to combat rampant banditry and kidnapping. During separate engagements in this state, soldiers successfully rescued five additional kidnapped individuals. These operations were part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks that have long plagued the northwest corridor, threatening local communities and trade routes.

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Further strengthening the security posture in the northwest, three more victims were freed after commuters were attacked along the Kombo-Gurusu Road. This incident occurred within the Bukkuyum Local Government Area, highlighting the persistent threats faced by travelers in this region. The successful interventions in Zamfara demonstrate the military's ability to coordinate multi-front operations to address distinct but related security challenges across different geopolitical zones.

Widespread Military Operations Across Eight States

The military campaign extended beyond Borno and Zamfara to include coordinated raids in eight other states: Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, and Oyo. In these areas, troops raided suspected hideouts used by armed groups, recovered substantial caches of weapons and ammunition, and dismantled operational camps. These actions disrupted the logistical infrastructure of insurgent groups, preventing them from staging future attacks in these sensitive locations.

Specific attention was given to Niger State, where troops operating within the strategic Kainji Lake National Park detonated five improvised explosive devices. This area, known for its dense vegetation and difficult terrain, has often served as a sanctuary for criminals. The military also repelled two direct attacks in this region and killed two suspected terrorists, while simultaneously arresting individuals suspected of collaborating with these armed factions.

Impact on National Security and Public Order

These operations were conducted amidst a backdrop of persistent insecurity that has plagued parts of Nigeria, particularly in the northern regions where kidnapping for ransom has become a dominant security concern. Armed groups have frequently targeted highways and rural communities, causing significant disruption to travel, commerce, and local livelihoods. The recent successes by the Nigerian military signal a renewed commitment to restoring order and protecting citizens from these predatory activities.

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The surrender of 12 terrorists and their families during this period further indicates the weakening resolve of some insurgent factions. This trend of defection, combined with the physical removal of combatants and equipment, suggests that sustained military pressure is yielding tangible results. As the military continues to monitor the situation, the focus remains on preventing the regrouping of these groups and ensuring the long-term safety of the rescued hostages and the general public.