Nigeria Mortgage Penetration Below 1% of GDP, Says Ronke Akinleye

Ronke Akinleye of Imperial Homes says 18% to 28% interest rates, 20% to 30% down payments and joint titling keep many Nigerians from owning homes.

Ronke Akinleye, Group Head of Commercial Mortgage at Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank, says Nigeria's mortgage penetration remains below 1% of GDP, among the lowest globally, even as the country's housing deficit is estimated at 17 to 28 million units. In an interview with BusinessDay, Akinleye argued that the core problem is not a lack of demand but deep structural constraints that make homeownership unreachable for most Nigerians.

Akinleye said these constraints are compounded for women by legal and cultural realities. She identified spousal consent, joint property titling and workplace harassment as issues that limit women's access to mortgages and their standing in financial institutions.

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Interest Rates and Down Payments Keep Mortgages Out of Reach

Mortgage interest rates in Nigeria range between 18% and 28%, with loan tenors of just 5 to 15 years, which Akinleye described as far shorter than in developed markets. Most primary mortgage banks require 20% to 30% equity upfront.

On a ₦20 million property, that upfront requirement means a buyer must find ₦4 million to ₤6 million in cash before the loan begins. Construction costs tripled between 2023 and 2024, pushing home prices higher still.

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Land titling bottlenecks and slow foreclosure processes further discourage banks from long-term housing exposure. Strict lending requirements, including credit histories that many Nigerians lack, also shut out a large share of potential borrowers.

Joint Titling and Spousal Consent Limit Women Borrowers

Akinleye said joint titling, while common, often masks women's ownership rights and limits their independent borrowing power. Lenders typically assess a borrower's independent capacity to service a loan, so the arrangement weakens a woman's standalone credit profile.

If a woman's name appears on a title only alongside a spouse, or if spousal consent is required to conclude a transaction, her ability to borrow in her own name is directly limited. This applies even when her income would support repayment.

Akinleye said married women often face scrutiny or resistance when pursuing mortgages in their own names. She also flagged sexual harassment and retaliation as persistent issues in financial institutions, creating career disruption and mistrust in reporting systems.

Government Housing Schemes Face Access Limits

Government-backed programmes such as Family Homes Fund's Help-to-Own, MOFI's MREIF, NMRC refinancing and FMBN's National Housing Fund target different income groups. Akinleye said access to these schemes is limited by stringent requirements set by fund managers.

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Akinleye called for more flexible access conditions, redesigned mortgage products for both buyers and developers, and digitisation treated as a core strategic transformation rather than an IT upgrade. She also called for institutions to prohibit single-gender boards and require skills diversity.

Women borrowers and mortgage professionals face legal, cultural, financial and institutional barriers, including underrepresentation in executive roles. Akinleye described the sector as male-dominated at executive level.

Real-World Impact on Homebuyers and Developers

For ordinary Nigerian buyers, the combination of 18% to 28% interest rates, 5 to 15 year tenors and 20% to 30% upfront equity means homeownership remains out of reach for most households. The gap between demand and affordable mortgage finance keeps the housing deficit of 17 to 28 million units largely unaddressed.

For developers and banks, Akinleye's proposals point to products that are redesigned for both buyers and builders, along with access conditions that are less restrictive than current fund manager requirements. Her call for clearer property rights and equal access to senior positions targets the legal and workplace barriers that she says keep women from independent borrowing power.