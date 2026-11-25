Nigel Farage criticizes Prime Minister Andy Burnham for EU relations reset, warning it breaches democratic mandates and risks civil unrest by ignoring Brexit results.

Nigel Farage has delivered a severe rebuke of Prime Minister Andy Burnham, warning that the decision to reset diplomatic relations with the European Union risks catastrophically undermining public faith in British democracy. The Brexit pioneer argued that Burnham's unilateral actions to re-integrate the UK with the bloc bypass the decisive mandate of the 2016 Brexit referendum without proper authorization.

Farage stated that treating such a monumental shift in national sovereignty as a mere administrative adjustment ignores the single largest democratic mandate in British political history. He emphasized that reversing such a historic decision requires either a fresh general election or a new referendum to maintain the legitimacy of the political process.

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The former UK Independence Party leader questioned the value of voting if the government can simply disregard the outcomes of previous elections. He posed a rhetorical challenge to the public, suggesting that if citizens believe their votes have no real impact, they may lose faith in the democratic system entirely.

Farage explicitly contradicted Burnham's assertion that these policy shifts broke no campaign promises. He labeled the Prime Minister as deeply dishonest for pursuing agreements that he argued effectively surrender British sovereignty and transform the nation into a vassal state under European rule.

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He criticized the deals partially agreed upon on Friday as fundamentally flawed and misleading to the British public. Farage specifically attacked the claim that these new arrangements would lead to cheaper food for consumers, noting that similar promises made in 1972 proved to be untrue then and remain untrue today.

The Brexit pioneer warned that the current trajectory sets Britain back on the course to re-joining the European Union without authority. He argued that under this new framework, the thoughts and views of the British people, Parliament, and the Prime Minister become utterly irrelevant to governance.

Farage expressed concern that this erosion of self-governance could lead to extremism in the narrative of politics. He referenced warnings from academics that crumbling democratic legitimacy in Britain is emerging as a key driver of potential civil unrest and social disorder.

He described democracy as the essential safety valve that prevents society from resorting to violence or smashing up buildings. Farage insisted that if people truly believe voting changes nothing, they will seek other means to express their dissent, threatening the stability of the nation.

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In his critique, Farage also turned his attention to the Conservative Party, warning voters against trusting them with the issue of European entanglement. He noted that while the party took responsibility for delivering Brexit after the 2016 referendum, many of its own Parliamentarians were fiercely against leaving the EU.

Farage highlighted the mass migration waves under Conservative rule and questioned the integrity of their current leadership. He suggested that beyond official party leader Kemi Badenoch, major decisions are made by others who may not align with true Brexit principles.

He dismissed the idea that the Conservative Party has transformed into a new Brexit party, urging citizens to look closely at who is actually running the organization. Farage listed several senior figures he characterized as Remainers to support his claim that the party is dominated by those who opposed leaving the bloc.

He argued that if Britain is to relapse into divisions over Brexit, it should at least put its faith in a party with a clarity of vision on the problems of being entangled with the European Union. His remarks underscore a broader concern that without clear accountability, the political system risks losing the trust of the public it serves.