Nigel Farage Slams Police Handling of Henry Nowak Death, Calls for Urgent Change

Nigel Farage has condemned the police handling of the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by a Sikh man using a religious ceremonial knife. The Reform UK leader has called for urgent change in the way the police respond to crime scenes, particularly when racial abuse is alleged. Farage has praised Nowak's family for their dignity after his death and encouraged the public to focus their anger over the death and its handling by bungling police into demands for change.

The British people should rightly react with pure, cold, rage after the death of Henry Nowak , Nigel Farage said, adding the British state is a fish rotting from the head down, and that urgent change is needed immediately.

Brexit pioneer and Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage addressed Britons on Tuesday morning in response to the emergence overnight from Hampshire Police of body-worn camera footage from their officers responding to the death of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by a Sikh man using a religious ceremonial knife. The footage showed officers handcuffing murder victim Nowak in his final moments of life, as they prioritised an invented claim of racial abuse made by the murderer while dismissing the real stabbing.

Farage invoked the description of Britain having evolved into a two-tier society, where interactions with the police are influenced by the race of those involved more than the pursuit of justice and equality before the eyes of the law. The nation must take a moment to take a long, hard look at ourselves as a country and what we've become, he said, and remarked: What does he say, I can't breathe.

Remember, career criminal George Floyd who died in appalling circumstances in Midwest America a few years ago. Remember the reaction to that and the way the police behaved? Within a few days Keir Starmer was taking the knee, Black Lives Matter exploded all over the country. Churchill's statue was defaced, the Cenotaph was vandalised.

And yet what has the public reaction been from our leaders and politicians, and indeed, to be frank, much of the media to this? Silence. Absolute silence. Proof, if ever there was any, that we're living in a two-tier culture in this country where the rights and privileges of white people matter less than those of ethnic minorities.

The British government manages race relations with hate speech laws, a DEI culture, and positive discrimination in favour of ethnic minorities over non-whites, Farage said. Thus, Britons should not be surprised at the instinctive response of police officers responding to a crime scene and deciding who to believe between a Sikh man alleging racial abuse and a white man alleging a stabbing.

While he condemned the individual decisions of the officers on the scene, Farage made clear they were reacting to their training, the policing culture, and its incentive structures. He said, Much as we condemn the two police officers involved here, think of this, the biggest fear a police officer now has going about his or her duty on the street is the fear of being reported for having acted in a way that was racially biased.

That fear now greater than dealing with a dying man lying on the ground. While praising Nowak's family for their dignity after his death, Farage encouraged the public to focus their anger over the death and its handling by bungling police into demands for change. The Reform leader said: I suggest the rest of us respond to this with pure, cold, rage. This is wrong.

All the values and standards of living in a free country where everybody is judged equally before the law have been trashed and thrown away. And there are one or two things that need to happen very quickly: the first is that the needs to get to the bottom of this and produce a report very, very quickly. Secondly, even through to sentencing, the sentence given was actually lower than the recommended minimum for a sustained, aggressive, murderous assault.

And I'll be writing today to the Attorney General asking him to review the sentence. But the most important thing that has to change if our society is not to be ripped apart, where communities start to distrust each other and deeply distrust the police and all the other institutions of this country, is we need a change in culture. Enough of anti-white prejudice. A promotion of the idea that white lives matter just as much as black lives.

An end to DEI and positive discrimination, but a country that treats everybody equally and fairly before the law. This is serious, this is urgent. I fear for where our society should be in a few short year if we don't grip this and do it very, very quickly.

Farage reflected in terms of police culture the fish rots from the head down and the government and police chiefs, in order to regain public trust, should start the process of reform today. Following Farage's stated intention to write to the Attorney General to have the short 21-year minimum sentence for murderer Digwa reviewed, the government said it would consider a review, noting it had received multiple requests to look into the lenient sentence.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigel Farage Henry Nowak Police Handling Racial Abuse Urgent Change Reform UK Brexit DEI Positive Discrimination Anti-White Prejudice Black Lives Matter George Floyd Keir Starmer Churchill's Statue Cenotaph Hate Speech Laws Attorney General Sentence Review Police Culture Public Trust Government Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The BBC's Exclusion of Nigel Farage and the Broader Democratic ChallengeAn analysis of the BBC's refusal to invite Nigel Farage to Desert Island Discs, framing it as symptomatic of a wider institutional bias against Reform UK and a potential democratic crisis should the party form a government.

Read more »

Bodycam Footage Shows Police Arrest Dying Victim Henry Nowak as Suspect After Stabbing by Vickrum DigwaReleased police bodycam footage captures the arrest of dying 18-year-old Henry Nowak as a suspect after he was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed a racist attack. The teen died in police custody, sparking outrage over two-tier policing.

Read more »

Nigel Farage Outraged as Police Handcuff Dying Stabbing VictimReform leader insists 'white lives matter too' after video shows officers ignoring pleas of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, stabbed by Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, while arresting him on false racism claim.

Read more »

Family of Henry Nowak Murderer Charged with Weapons Offences Amid Police Conduct OutcryVickrum Digwa, already sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, faces new weapons charges alongside his father and brother. The case has drawn scrutiny over police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing the dying victim. The Digwa family has issued a public apology.

Read more »