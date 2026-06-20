Nigel Farage's Reform UK in crisis as party suffers third by-election defeat

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has suffered its third by-election defeat in a row, sparking concerns about the party's ability to attract credible candidates and its ongoing status as a one-man band. The party's candidate, Robert Kenyon, was a gaffe-prone disaster, with a series of misogynistic rants and embarrassing comments about abortion, female rugby players, and Ukraine. The party's internal bickering over policy and its deportation policy has also raised concerns. Meanwhile, Farage is facing scrutiny over a £5million gift from a Thai-based crypto billionaire, which he claims was intended to cover his personal security costs.

At a swish Westminster reception to promote a new book about Nigel Farage this week, one subject dominated the conversation over the sparkling English wine and canapes.

To the consternation of Farage supporters, all the talk on Tuesday night - two days before the Makerfield by-election - was how Reform UK had already lost the seat they had once seemed nailed on to win. The scale of their third by-election defeat in a row in a constituency in which they won every seat, with 50 per cent of the vote to Labour's 27 per cent, in last month's council elections has sent shock waves through Farage's party, which has an 11 per cent national lead over Labour.

Farage's people thought they could win Makerfield, as the 32 per cent they polled there in the general election was their sixth best result in the country.

'Makerfield was a dream seat for Reform and we blew it,' one party insider told me. 'Again. ' At the Westminster event - the launch party for Lord Ashcroft's biography The Farage Factor, serialised last weekend in the Mail - Reform supporters were dismissive of the threat from Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain, which was only registered as a political party by the Electoral Commission in March.

A defiant Farage told me he considered placing a large bet on Lowe's party losing its £500 deposit. If he had, he would have lost his money. They polled a respectable seven per cent of the vote in third place. An inquest is already under way at Reform HQ, with the candidate-selection process a major part of the review - Robert Kenyon, a plumber and newly elected local councillor, was a gaffe-prone disaster.

Even a cursory glance at his social media output would have revealed a series of misogynistic rants and a post in which he endorsed a sexually explicit social media item about TV presenter Carol Vorderman. Even Farage loyalists believe he's in serious political trouble over the £5million gift from the Thai based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne There were also embarrassing comments about abortion, female rugby players and Ukraine.

Perhaps most perversely of all, it emerged that Kenyon backed Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum in a constituency which voted 65 per cent in favour of Leave. The polling agency More In Common said Kenyon had a minus 19 per cent favourability rating and reinforced the party's continuing problem in attracting women voters.

Sceptics argue that if Reform can't conduct effective due diligence into the background of the man they were putting up to contest one of the most high-profile by-elections in modern political history, how can they possibly be expected to find 650 credible candidates to stand at the next General Election? Even some of the party's most senior figures indulged in unseemly bickering over policy as the Makerfield campaign descended into farce.

Robert Jenrick, a high profile defector from the Tories, and Zia Yusuf, the party's home affairs spokesman, had a very public falling out over the party's deportation policy. Yusuf also provoked derision at the end of last month for arguing on X that Tory MPs, 'who created the burning injustice of modern Britain', are 'traitors to their country'.

Given that five of the eight members of Reform's parliamentary party are former Conservative MPs, including Jenrick and Suella Braverman, an ex-Home Secretary, this was a highly provocative remark. There is concern, too, about the party's ongoing status as something of a one-man band. While it has attracted two former Cabinet ministers, neither of them have anything approaching Farage's star quality. And the normally irrepressible Farage was unusually camera-shy during the Makerfield campaign.

Aside from an emergency 10-minute YouTube statement on the Henry Nowak murder in Southampton and a brief appearance in the Commons to criticise two-tier policing, he avoided the spotlight. Why? I'm told the reason is that even Farage loyalists believe he's in serious political trouble over a £5million gift from the Thai-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

Farage received the secret gift weeks before announcing he would stand as a candidate in the 2024 General Election and so it could be said to be covered by the rule that requires MPs to declare any potentially relevant donations received in the 12 months before they entered parliament. Farage insists the donation was intended to cover his personal security, which costs more than £1million a year, and therefore did not need to be declared.

But Daniel Greenberg, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, is investigating the £5million payment under the code of conduct obliging MPs to 'fulfil conscientiously' requirements relating to their registration of interests. If he finds Farage guilty, the 14-strong standards committee, which has seven lay members plus four Labour MPs, two Tories and one LibDem, will decide whether to suspend Farage from parliament





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigel Farage Reform UK By-Election Defeat Robert Kenyon £5Million Gift Personal Security Costs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigel Farage claims Makerfield voted to 'get Starmer out' as Andy Burnham wins by-electionNigel Farage has claimed that Makerfield voted to 'get Starmer out' as Andy Burnham won the by-election with a majority of 9,231. Mr Farage admitted that Reform's by-election defeat was 'disappointing' and blamed Restore splitting the Right for Reform getting 16,000 votes instead of the 18,000 he had expected. Mr Burnham won 24,927 votes, which was more than half of the total, and teed up an imminent challenge to Sir Keir in his victory speech.

Read more »

Green Party and Reform UK Set for Two-Horse Race in Greater Manchester Mayoral ContestThe race to succeed Andy Burnham as Greater Manchester mayor is shaping up as a competitive contest between the Green Party and Reform UK, with Labour also in the fray. Green Party deputy leader Zack Polanski has declared the contest a two-horse race between his party and Reform, while Labour insists it will be a battle between Labour and Reform. The Greens are expected to nominate Geraldine Coggins, leader of their group on Trafford Council, while Reform UK's likely candidate is Dan Barker, who previously ran in 2024. Labour opened nominations and is expected to select Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig as its candidate. The election follows the May local elections where Labour suffered significant losses in Greater Manchester to both the Greens and Reform UK. Labour dismisses the Greens' chances, citing their poor performance in recent mayoral and local elections.

Read more »

Green Party and Reform UK Poised for Direct Contest in Greater Manchester Mayoral RaceThe race to become the next mayor of Greater Manchester is intensifying, with the Green Party and Reform UK emerging as the primary challengers to Labour's long-held position. Zack Polanski of the Greens has declared a two-horse race against Reform, while Labour maintains the real contest is between itself and Reform. Key potential candidates include Geraldine Coggins for the Greens, Dan Barker for Reform, and Bev Craig for Labour. The political landscape was reshaped by May's local elections, where Labour lost significant ground to both parties, setting the stage for a pivotal election.

Read more »

Farage admits Reform fell victim to Labour's 'get Starmer out' message in Makerfield by-electionNigel Farage conceded that Reform UK was outmaneuvered in the Makerfield by-election after Labour adopted a similar 'get Keir Starmer out' campaign message. Andy Burnham won with 54.8% of the vote, while Reform's candidate Robert Kenyon secured 34.5%, falling short of predictions. Farage expressed disappointment with the result and urged voters who backed the rival Restore Britain party to support Reform instead.

Read more »