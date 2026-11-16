Nigel Farage Proposes 3.5% Defence Spending to End Managed Decline

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage unveils a comprehensive national security strategy including border sovereignty and increased military funding. The plan aims to restore British global power.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has outlined an ambitious strategy to reverse national decline by prioritizing muscular defence and strict border control. The political figure selected Angus MacIntyre, a military veteran with 40 years of service, as the party's first Shadow Armed Forces Minister to drive this agenda. Farage argued that Britain must reject the establishment ethos of managed decline in favor of a proactive approach to domestic and inter national security threats.

Border Sovereignty and Legal Withdrawals

Angus MacIntyre and Nigel Farage emphasize that securing borders is the top priority for a potential Reform UK government. Farage warned that lone-wolf terrorists and state-sponsored actors, including those working for the Islamic Republic in Tehran, are exploiting porous borders to enter the United Kingdom. To reclaim full sovereignty over these borders, the party plans to withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights and the International Criminal Court. Additionally, Reform UK intends to leave the Refugee Convention to ensure no international court can override British law.

Also read Reform UK Appoints Angus MacIntyre as Defence Spokesman to Signal Pivot from Pro-Russian Stance

Defence Spending and Military Modernization

Nigel Farage announced specific targets for increasing defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2030 and 3.5 per cent by 2035. The Reform UK leader stressed that funding must focus on critical areas such as the nuclear deterrent, undersea defence, and cyber or space-based threats. He criticized current Ministry of Defence procurement processes as flawed and vowed to avoid simply hurling money at existing systems. The strategy aims to rebuild the military might that once defined the nation while addressing the threadbare state of current forces.

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Infrastructure Resilience and Global Strategy

Angus MacIntyre supports Farage's view that national security extends beyond the 12-mile line to include vital domestic infrastructure. Farage identified airports, hospitals, energy grids, and food security as chronically vulnerable sectors that require heavy investment. He argued that adversaries like Vladimir Putin exploit these weaknesses and that Britain has prioritized global well-being over its own national prosperity. The plan includes protecting these foundations of everyday life to ensure that attacks fail and energy prices decrease through restored peace and open shipping lanes.

Geopolitical Priorities and Economic Security

Reform UK intends to reassert British sovereignty over the Falklands, the Chagos Islands, and Gibraltar while rejecting reparations demands from former colonies. Farage also highlighted the strategic importance of countering Communist China's ambitions regarding Taiwan due to dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This entity accounts for approximately 70 per cent of the global semiconductor market. Farage concluded that Britain must prove it is a serious global power through hard-headed policies that protect the people at home and abroad while promoting British business and inward investment to secure future prosperity.