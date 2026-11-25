Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Arron Banks launch the Keep Britain Out campaign, pledging to honour the 2016 referendum and block any EU rejoining efforts through a 'Project Hope' approach.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has officially launched a new political initiative designed to prevent the United Kingdom from rejoining the European Union. The campaign, titled Keep Britain Out, was unveiled on Wednesday with a clear mandate to honour the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum. This move marks a strategic pivot for Farage, who explicitly rejected the negative campaigning tactics of the past in favor of an optimistic framework.

Reform UK Leader Launches Keep Britain Out

Nigel Farage stood alongside Arron Banks, the co-founder of the original Leave.EU campaign, to announce the new organisation. During a press conference, Mr Farage signed the campaign's formal pledge, committing to ensure Britain remains outside the EU. The event served to reunite key figures from the original Brexit movement, reinforcing the resolve of the anti-rejoin faction.

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The campaign was named to contrast sharply with the term 'Project Fear', which was used to describe warnings about economic damage during the 2016 vote. Mr Farage declared that this new effort is 'Project Hope' and 'Project We Can Do Better'. He emphasized that the strategy is fundamentally optimistic for an independent Britain and does not resemble the fear-based rhetoric associated with previous political battles.

Farage And Banks Unite For Anti-Rejoin Mission

The core mechanism of the Keep Britain Out campaign involves mobilizing support among Members of Parliament through a specific set of ten pledges. These commitments include keeping the UK out of the EU, opposing mass migration, and providing robust backing for domestic farming and fishing industries. The goal is to create a unified parliamentary front that resists any legislative attempts to reverse Brexit.

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Arron Banks, a major financial backer of the original 2016 Leave.EU campaign, has agreed to lead the new initiative. Mr Farage acknowledged that the organization is 'his money and his campaign', confirming Mr Banks will take the primary leadership role. This structure ensures that the group remains financially independent and firmly rooted in the original objectives of the Brexit vote.

Marine Le Pen Predicted To Block EU Rejoin

A central pillar of the campaign's strategy involves anticipating political obstacles from France. Mr Farage predicted that any attempts by Labour leader Andy Burnham to take Britain back into the EU would be successfully blocked. He specifically identified French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen as a key figure who would prevent reintegration, citing her predicted victory in the French elections scheduled for next April.

Mr Farage explained that under current EU rules, a new member state requires unanimous approval, including a referendum and approval by the French Senate and President. He drew a historical parallel to the 1960s, when French President Charles de Gaulle vetoed British applications to join the bloc. The Reform chief asserted that a Le Pen presidency would make such approval extremely difficult, thereby serving as a natural barrier to any rejoin efforts.

Competition With Stay Out Campaign And MP Outreach

The launch of Keep Britain Out introduces competition in the anti-rejoin space, specifically against the Stay Out campaign. That rival group was launched earlier in the month and operates with the support of Lord Michael Gove, a prominent figure in the official Vote Leave campaign of 2016. Mr Banks dismissed the competitor, suggesting that organisation belongs with the 'dripping wet Tories' and is not worth his direct attention.

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Despite the rivalry, Mr Farage and Mr Banks are actively urging Members of Parliament from both the Labour and Conservative parties to sign the Keep Britain Out pledge. They argue that pro-Leave MPs from all sides will face significant backlash from voters if they support rejoining the EU. The campaign aims to capture support from MPs who prioritise the will of the 2016 referendum, regardless of their current party affiliation, in order to secure a durable exit from European integration.