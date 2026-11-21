Nigel Farage claims Reform MP Sarah Pochin was intoxicated when making sexist remarks, dismissing allegations of internal misogyny as alcohol-fueled regret.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has responded to controversial footage showing party MP Sarah Pochin describing her colleagues as chauvinistic by suggesting she was intoxicated during a Christmas party when she made the comments. The remarks, which included complaints about exclusion based on gender, were captured in an undercover sting operation by ITV reporters for a documentary titled Undercover: A Year In Reform that aired last month.

Farage Cites Alcohol As Explanation For Controversial Remarks

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Farage addressed the specific context of the recording, stating he had personally spoken with the Runcorn MP about the incident. He characterized the timing as late at night during a Christmas gathering, implying that alcohol played a significant role in her comments. Farage stated he believed it would be fair to say she might have been downwind of a few drinks when she made the observations about her treatment within the party.

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The Reform leader emphasized that Pochin had explicitly denied the accuracy of the narrative surrounding her comments when they spoke. He asserted that the claim of systemic sexism was simply not true in any way according to her direct feedback. Farage insisted that she did not stand by the views expressed in the clip, attributing them to the effects of drinking rather than genuine beliefs she intended to promote publicly.

Party Leadership Highlights Female Representatives To Counter Claims

In defense of the party culture, Farage pointed to the presence of numerous women in leadership positions within Reform UK to refute the accusation of misogyny. He cited specific examples including leaders of county councils and members of the shadow cabinet as evidence of female integration in high-level roles. He noted that the press office was previously an all-male team but mentioned a young woman joining, which Pochin had initially welcomed.

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Farage further bolstered his defense by naming Andrea Jenkyns, the Reform mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, and Suella Braverman, who serves as the education spokesman in their shadow cabinet. He argued that these prominent figures demonstrated that the party was not exclusively dominated by men. He suggested that Pochin expressed her views in a specific way that was misinterpreted or exaggerated due to the social setting of the recording.

Labour Criticizes Response As Dismissive Of Serious Allegations

Opposition parties have quickly condemned the explanation provided by the Reform UK leader, viewing it as an attempt to deflect from serious internal cultural issues. A spokesman for the Labour party described Reform UK as a sexist boys' club, highlighting the gravity of the situation. They argued that the leadership response minimized legitimate concerns about gender bias within the organization.

The Labour spokesman expressed outrage that Farage would characterize a woman calling out a chauvinistic culture as merely being drunk. They suggested that this approach allowed the party to avoid addressing the core accusations of exclusion and hostility toward female members. The criticism underscores the political sensitivity of the issue and the potential damage to the party's public image.

Media Investigation And Ongoing Party Dynamics

The controversy stems from the ITV News Exposure documentary, which utilized undercover techniques to uncover hidden aspects of party operations. The broadcast of Undercover: A Year In Reform last month brought these allegations into the public eye, forcing leadership to respond. The footage captured Pochin describing the difficulty of being a woman in an environment filled with alpha male behavior.

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When contacted by the Daily Mail for further comment, Sarah Pochin did not immediately provide a new statement beyond what was already reported. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between public personas and private interactions within political parties. As the story develops, it raises questions about transparency and accountability in party culture.