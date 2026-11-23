Reform UK leader Nigel Farage argues that Mariella Frostrup is being unfairly labeled racist after a cooking dispute with AJ Odudu on I'm a Celebrity...

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has launched a public defense of journalist Mariella Frostrup, asserting that she is being unfairly smeared as a racist following her on-air confrontation with presenter AJ Odudu on the reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Farage, a former contestant on the ITV show, drew parallels to his own experiences, suggesting that sharp remarks made under pressure are often misinterpreted as malicious intent. He argued that the public and media response to Frostrup's comments has been disproportionate and unjust given the context of the camp dynamics.

The Core Conflict Between Frostrup And Odudu

The controversy erupted during a Sunday night episode of the popular reality show, where tensions boiled over regarding the allocation of dinner cooking duties. Mariella Frostrup, 64, who had taken charge of cooking on the very first day when no other campmate volunteered, found herself in a heated exchange with 38-year-old TV presenter AJ Odudu. The argument was sparked by simmering frustrations over the time it was taking for the camp to prepare meals, leading Frostrup to describe Odudu as dramatic and aggressive.

Also read Belles Berry Defends Mariella Frostrup Amid I'm A Celebrity Kitchen Tensions

AJ Odudu was visibly reduced to tears in the aftermath of the altercation, stating that being called aggressive was a triggering word, particularly for a black woman. Campmate Leomie Anderson supported Odudu, explaining that black women are frequently painted as aggressive when they are merely expressing themselves, and emphasized that the term was inappropriate in this instance. The incident has since sparked a broader debate on social media about language, tone, and racial sensitivity within reality television environments.

Farage Compares Situations From His 2023 Contest

Nigel Farage, who competed in the 2023 series, told the Daily Mail that he was the target of similar accusations during his time in the camp. He referenced an earlier row he had with influencer Nella Rose over issues of cultural appropriation. Farage noted that tensions naturally rise in the confined environment of the camp and insisted that making a sharp comment is not the same thing as racism. He stated that he was in danger of being hung out to dry over comments deemed offensive by producers, arguing that a direct statement should not be conflated with hatred.

Advertisement

During his own time on the show, Farage had commented on another campmate Fred Sirieix using a Jamaican pronunciation of the word water. Farage remarked that if someone sang with that accent, viewers would call it cultural appropriation. Nella Rose responded by saying she felt Farage was dismissive about the issue and had made a joke of it. His supporters claimed ITV had deliberately focused on the row to stop him from winning the show, a claim his team supported by pointing to allegations published by the left-wing media outlet Byline Times regarding a racial slur in a Cameo video.

ITV Producers Step In To Address Terminology

In response to the fallout from the argument between Frostrup and Odudu, ITV bosses reacted by speaking to the journalist in an off-camera chat. A show insider confirmed that producers had a private conversation with Frostrup, addressing her use of what they described as offensive, outdated, and inappropriate terminology. The network's intervention highlights the sensitivity surrounding such language in modern media and the responsibility producers hold in managing on-screen conflicts and their subsequent public reception.

The dispute is not isolated, as Frostrup has previously clashed with Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, 49, over cooking responsibilities. The ongoing friction in the kitchen has become a central narrative for the current series, with camp leader Wayne Rooney attempting to diffuse the tension. Rooney was seen brushing his teeth alongside Frostrup, Odudu, and actress Claire Sweeney, urging Frostrup to relax and suggesting that a system needs to be established to make decisions faster and avoid collaborative delays.

Broader Controversy Involving Wayne Rooney And UB40

The week was further complicated by a separate controversy involving camp leader Wayne Rooney, 41, who found himself at the center of a race row after singing the reggae song Rat In Mi Kitchen in a Jamaican accent. The former Manchester United striker's performance, which featured mimicking the accent of the Birmingham-based band UB40, led some viewers to brand it as cultural appropriation. This incident drew attention just days after the Frostrup-Odudu clash, adding layers of complexity to the show's public relations landscape.

Advertisement

UB40 frontman Ali Campbell weighed into the ridiculous controversy, defending Rooney's actions. The cumulative effect of these incidents has placed a spotlight on the show's handling of cultural sensitivity and interpersonal conflict. Despite the controversies, Farage proceeded to reach the final alongside boxer Tony Bellew and eventual winner Sam Thompson, demonstrating that while debates over language and behavior persist, the entertainment value of the competition remains high for its audience.