Nigel Farage Declares Britain a 'Two-Tier State Against White People' in Substack Essay

In a 6,000-word Substack post, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claims 'anti-white racism' is embedded in the public sector and vows to abolish the Equality Act. His essay spans housing, policing, healthcare, and education, sparking political backlash.

Nigel Farage , leader of Reform UK, has published a lengthy essay characterizing Britain as a ' two-tier state against white people.

' In his approximately 6,000-word Substack post, Farage argues that 'anti-white racism' is systematically embedded across the public sector, from housing and policing to healthcare and education. He contends that official policies, particularly those implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) frameworks, disproportionately benefit minorities while discriminating against white Britons.

Farage describes this as a 'sinister act of social cleansing' and vows to repeal the Equality Act if his party gains power, specifically targeting 'positive action' provisions that allow preferential hiring for minority candidates. On housing, he cites statistics indicating a third of social tenants in London with discounted rents were born overseas, and proposes that foreign nationals unable to secure private rental accommodation would lose their right to remain and face deportation under a Reform government.

In healthcare, Farage references the case of Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic, alleging that fear of disproportionately sectioning black men led to his release, demonstrating 'lethal' diversity policies. Regarding education, he asserts that white British pupils achieve the lowest GCSE results among major ethnic groups yet teachers obsess over 'white privilege' and 'systemic racism.

' He also criticizes chief constables' commitments to treat white people differently, framing it as discriminatory. Farage concludes with demographic warnings, stating that 'white Brits will become a minority' due to migration, leaving them without political representation and facing an 'unjust' future. The essay also addresses recent events, including the police arrest of stabbing victim Henry Nowak as he lay dying and the Belfast attack on Stephen Ogilvie.

Farage accuses Prime Minister Keir Starmer of being outraged not at police actions or guidelines that treat ethnic groups differently, but at those who criticize such policies. The publication coincides with the Makerfield by-election, where Reform faces competition from Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party. Political reactions are sharply divided. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey condemns Farage as 'the Enoch Powell of the social media age,' accusing him of excusing racist disorder and violence.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who recently defected to Reform, endorses Farage's view, stating that institutions, laws, and high-level policies treat white people less fairly than non-white people. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy urges Farage to 'take his nasty hate and anger and division somewhere else.

' One Tory MP suggests the timing is strategically linked to the by-election, aimed at consolidating a disaffected voter base





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Equality Act Diversity Equity Inclusion Two-Tier State White British Public Sector Positive Action Housing Policy Policing Healthcare Education GCSE Results Demographic Change Keir Starmer Suella Braverman Ed Davey Lisa Nandy Makerfield By-Election

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