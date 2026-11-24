Reform UK leader Nigel Farage demands Suella Braverman cease statements claiming only white people can be English, citing a dangerous rise in ethnonationalism.

Nigel Farage publicly demanded that Reform UK education spokeswoman Suella Braverman stop asserting that only white individuals can identify as English. The Reform UK leader issued this sharp rebuke during a press conference in London on the day the statement was reported, directly addressing the controversy sparked by Braverman's previous comments on national identity.

Farage Criticizes Ethnonationalist Rhetoric

Farage described Braverman's remarks as unwelcome and characterized them as suitable only for an academic debate at the Oxford Union. He made it clear that he does not wish to hear any further discussion on the matter, emphasizing that the party must remain unified against such divisive rhetoric. The party leader highlighted his long-standing opposition to ethnonationalism, noting that his career has been defined by efforts to combat extreme right-wing groups like the BNP.

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Braverman Defends Ethnicity-Based View

Suella Braverman ignited the current political dispute last month when she appeared on the BBC's Question Time programme. During the broadcast, she suggested that non-white individuals born in the United Kingdom, including herself, could be considered British but not English. In response to the subsequent backlash, Braverman reinforced her position on social media platform X, stating that Englishness is an ethnicity rather than merely a citizenship status.

Conservative Figures Denounce Comments

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized the remarks through Sky News, describing the UK as the most successful multi-faith and multi-ethnic democracy globally. Sunak expressed pride in being the first non-white prime minister but emphasized that his identity should not have been considered extraordinary. He argued that the suggestion one must be white to be British or English is divisive, damaging to national cohesion, and sends a harmful message to young people.

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Broader Political Rejection of Divide

Kemi Badenoch also condemned the comments during her speech at the Conservative Party conference in October. As Reform UK's education spokeswoman and a former Conservative home secretary, Braverman faced opposition from former colleagues who accused the party of attempting to take the country backwards. Badenoch explicitly stated her refusal to live in a country where mixed-race individuals question the English identity of her children, rejecting the liberal cosmopolitan approach to national identity.

Context of Brexit and Rising Extremism

The press conference where Farage confronted Braverman was originally convened to attack Andy Burnham's new Brexit deal with the European Union. However, the conversation quickly shifted to the broader cultural tensions emerging within British politics. Farage expressed deep concern over the online right in both the United Kingdom and America, noting that extraordinary views are gaining traction that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. This incident underscores the intensifying internal conflict within the right-wing political spectrum regarding the definition of national identity.