Nigel Farage Claims Britain Is a 'Two-Tier State Against White People' in Lengthy Essay

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has published a 6,000-word essay alleging that 'anti-white racism' is embedded throughout Britain's public sector, from housing and policing to healthcare and education, and vowing to abolish the Equality Act if his party gains power.

Nigel Farage , leader of Reform UK, has published a lengthy essay in which he declares that Britain has become a 'two-tier state against white people'.

In his 6,000-word Substack post, Farage claims that 'anti-white racism' is 'embedded' across the entire public sector, from housing and policing to healthcare and education. He argues that official policies systematically benefit minorities while discriminating against white Britons. While the stated objective appears to be about kindness and understanding towards minority groups, he asserts that in practice it constitutes a 'deeply sinister act of social cleansing'.

Farage points to the proliferation of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) ideology within Whitehall, citing powerful staff networks focused on race and religion as evidence. He vows that, if his party gains power, it will abolish Labour's Equality Act and ban 'positive action', which currently permits employers to prefer minority candidates over white ones.

On housing, he notes that a third of social tenants in London benefiting from discounted rents were born overseas, and promises that under a Reform government foreign nationals unable to secure private rented accommodation would lose their right to remain and become eligible for deportation. Regarding healthcare, Farage references the Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane, alleging that 'lethal' diversity policies contributed to the paranoid schizophrenic being allowed to go free because staff feared disproportionately sectioning black men.

In education, he states that white British pupils have the worst GCSE results among large ethnic groups yet teachers focus on concepts like 'white privilege' and 'systemic racism'. He also criticizes a 'sinister' commitment by chief constables to treat white people differently from other races.

Farage concludes by warning that 'white Brits will become a minority in this country before the end of the century' due to migration and, without a voice to represent them, their future will be 'manifestly unjust'. He condemns Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's response to protests over the police arrest of stabbing victim Henry Nowak as he lay dying.

Farage claims Starmer's outrage was directed not at the officers' actions or the guidelines creating differential treatment, but at those who highlighted the issue. Following the alleged stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast, Farage says the reaction included condemnation of unrest but also of those questioning how the attack occurred. The essay's timing coincides with the Makerfield by-election, where Reform's vote is reportedly being squeezed by Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party; one Tory MP suggests the publication is no coincidence.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey likens Farage to 'the Enoch Powell of the social media age', accusing him of excusing racist disorder and violence against police.

However, former home secretary Suella Braverman, who defected to Reform earlier this year, agrees with Farage, stating that institutions, laws, and high-level policies treat white people less fairly than non-white people. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy dismisses Farage's argument, urging him to take his 'nasty hate and anger and division somewhere else'





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Racism Equality Act DEI Public Sector Housing Policy Policing Healthcare Education Migration Suella Braverman Keir Starmer Enoch Powell

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