Prime Minister Andy Burnham uses Nigel Farage's claim that Brexit has failed to attack Reform UK. New immigration data shows a decline, challenging the narrative of betrayal by leaving campaigners.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivered a sharp political counterattack in the House of Commons on Monday, directly leveraging Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's recent admission that Brexit has failed. Burnham confronted Reform MP Richard Tice, who had accused the government of presenting a recent European Union summit as a success. During the heated exchange, Burnham highlighted that Farage had explicitly stated on national radio just two weeks prior that British politicians had totally mismanaged the departure from the European Union. The Prime Minister used the parliamentary platform to question the logical consistency of the Reform Party's stance, noting that if the leader of a political party believes the Brexit deal negotiated by the Conservatives was a failure, that party should argue for a better alternative rather than remaining silent. This exchange underscores the growing friction between the current administration and right-wing opposition groups who feel the leadership is moving away from the original referendum goals.

The supporters of leaving the European Union are rapidly organizing to contest what they perceive as a betrayal by the current leadership. Two distinct campaign groups have emerged in response to the political shift: Stay Out, which is adjacent to the Conservative Party, and Keep Britain Out, which aligns with Reform UK. Sources indicate that Stay Out is well-funded and prepared for a lengthy political struggle, claiming to have financial resources sufficient to sustain their efforts for at least the next twelve months. One source for Stay Out stated that they have the money to see them through the next year at least, emphasizing that they are in this for the long haul. Both outfits are reportedly well-funded, well-staffed, and prepared for a lengthy battle against what they view as a surrender to Brussels eurocrats.

Also read Andy Burnham Brexit Deal Costs Taxpayers Hundreds of Millions

On Thursday, new official figures were released that showed net migration to the United Kingdom had fallen to 77,000. This figure marks the lowest level recorded since 1997, representing a significant statistical improvement for the country. However, Nigel Farage dismissed the data immediately, arguing that the composition of migration has worsened by replacing talented young citizens with agricultural workers from Afghanistan. He claimed the real issue is the departure of under-35-year-olds rather than the total volume of arrivals, insisting that the government is replacing talented youth with goat-herders from Afghanistan. Despite this prominent criticism from the Reform leader, analysts argue that the reduction in net migration represents a direct success of Brexit, as it allows the government to control immigration policy independently of EU regulations.

Decisions taken by the previous Conservative administration and the current Starmer government have finally realized David Cameron's long-standing ambition of reducing migration flows to the tens of thousands. The government has taken back control of immigration policy as a direct result of the vote to leave the European Union. The reality of the numbers represents a major success for the Brexit project, yet those cheers are being drowned out by fresh cries of betrayal from the political right. Because of the ongoing schism on the right, true Brexit believers are too busy fighting among themselves to talk up these achievements. This internal conflict is preventing advocates from making a compelling case for why deciding to leave the EU was the right decision for Britain.

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A YouGov survey conducted on the tenth anniversary of the referendum reveals that 57 percent of the public now believe Britain was wrong to leave the European Union. This figure includes 23 percent of those who originally voted to leave, indicating a significant erosion of support within the Brexit base. Furthermore, almost 60 percent of respondents favor closer ties with the EU, while only 25 percent of Leave voters are willing to concede that Brexit has been a success. The voters are listening to the message from their champions that Brexit has failed and that they have been betrayed. It is difficult for the public to believe in the merits of Brexit when its most high-profile champions are constantly failing to talk up its achievements or actively talking them down.

Critics also point to the failure of Brexit campaigners to highlight increased public spending on the National Health Service. In 2016, NHS and social care spending stood at £164 billion. Today, that figure has risen in real terms to £217 billion, representing an increase of over £1 billion per week. This effectively delivers the financial boost that was central to the original campaign promises, despite the prominent claims that Brexit was a failure by its own architects. The famous promise of extra funding for the health service has been delivered, yet it remains routinely derided by Remainers and abandoned by Brexiteers who are too busy attacking the Tory legacy to defend it.

The argument for Brexit is there to be made, but advocates are unable to exploit the inconsistency in Remainer claims. Not a week passes without Andy Burnham, Chancellor John Healey, or another senior minister heaping praise on the UK's resilient economy. They point out that economic growth is outpacing that of European neighbors, which is the opposite of the picture painted by Remainers who claim Brexit is a millstone around the neck of Britain. Reform is too interested in attacking the Boris Wave on immigration to mount a coherent defense of Brexit. At the same time, Kemi Badenoch is so keen to rebrand her party that she is not prepared to mount a stout defense of the previous Conservative Government's record.

The Brexiteers are currently losing the argument because they are not even trying to make it effectively. They are allowing themselves to be backed into the position of defending the status quo, while simultaneously arguing that the status quo is a fiery hellscape shaped by treacherous politicians. This is not an attractive message for the 52 percent of the public that still holds Brexit views in any future referendum. Brexit supporters need to stop turning on one another and start to make a clear, compelling case for why leaving the European Union was the right decision for the country. The current strategy of claiming betrayal while ignoring measurable successes is alienating the very voters they seek to represent.