Reform UK leader Nigel Farage condemns new National Police Chiefs' Council guidance on interacting with Muslim communities as institutional bias.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has issued a scathing critique of new official guidance published by the National Police Chiefs Council, labeling the instructions given to female officers regarding interactions with Muslim men as outrageous evidence of institutionalized two-tier policing. The controversy centers on the newly released faith kit, which advises police personnel to consider specific cultural factors before engaging with individuals from the Muslim community. This directive has sparked intense political debate regarding equality under the law and the appropriate boundaries of cultural sensitivity within the British police force.

Core Details of the Controversial Guidance

The National Police Chiefs Council published the report to provide practical guidance and support for policing the diverse faith communities in Britain. However, the section dedicated to Islam was notably longer and more detailed than the guidance provided for the 22 other religions listed in the toolkit. The document explicitly states that cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex, applying to both physical interaction and verbal communication. It further suggests that in some situations, a person of the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim individual to avoid discomfort or violation of religious norms.

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Cultural Protocols for Police Conduct

Specific instructions within the toolkit require officers, particularly women, to dress modestly and refrain from speaking to men in Muslim households and mosques. The guidance warns officers to stay out of single-sex areas within Muslim homes and advises them to avoid the use of dogs when working in Muslim areas. This restriction stems from Islamic scriptures that treat dogs as unclean, where pet ownership is discouraged. The document also details appropriate behavior in places of worship, noting that men and women are separated in Orthodox synagogues and that officers should respect these designated gender-specific spaces.

Political Opposition and Equality Concerns

Nigel Farage argued that the police should not bend over backwards to placate what he described as sexist and outdated cultures. He insisted that if the police truly believed in equality before the law, the National Police Chiefs Council would remove the guidance immediately and fire those responsible for its creation. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp echoed these sentiments, calling the faith toolkit a dangerous ideology that belongs in the bin. Philp stated that such guidance is precisely the kind of direction that harms policing and emphasized that everyone must be treated the same regardless of faith or skin color.

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Disparities in Hate Crime Reporting Standards

A significant point of contention is the additional requirement to report anti-Muslim hate, a provision not replicated for any other religion in the guidance. This omission is particularly striking given the surge in anti-Semitic hate crime, with data from the charity Community Security Trust showing 1,926 anti-Semitic hate incidents in the UK during the first six months of this year alone. Critics argue that failing to provide equivalent reporting standards for other vulnerable communities, including Jewish people, undermines the principle of equal protection and suggests a disproportionate focus on one specific religious group.

Official Defense and Future Implications

Rachel Kearton, the National Police Chiefs Council chair for race, inclusion, religion, and belief, defended the toolkit by arguing that understanding cultural and religious contexts is essential for effective policing. She stated that collaborative efforts help protect vulnerable individuals and that faith communities play a vital role in supporting policing efforts. The guidance notes that the Muslim community is particularly vulnerable following terror attacks and international events such as elections. The toolkit was created through a collaboration between the National Police Chiefs Council, the College of Policing, and national networks representing staff from various faith groups.