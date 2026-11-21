Reform UK leader Nigel Farage condemns Prime Minister Andy Burnham's agreement with the European Commission, arguing the move violates the Brexit mandate and will increase costs for British households.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Andy Burnham, accusing him of exercising massive authority beyond his mandate by initiating a return to the European Single Market through a stealth approach. The confrontation followed meetings held on Friday in Brussels, where Burnham engaged with the European Commission and the Council to finalize a Brexit Reset agreement. Farage characterized the Prime Minister as an out-of-touch globalist who lacks any democratic authorization to undertake such a significant policy shift, asserting that the move represents a direct betrayal of the British public.

The Core Details Of The Brussels Agreement

During his time in Brussels on Friday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham agreed to sign Britain into the European Union's emissions trading scheme and adhere to bloc regulations and increasingly open border rules. The Prime Minister stated that this deal would reduce costs and eliminate red tape for ordinary citizens, while also noting that the agreement pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved without a fresh electoral mandate. He acknowledged that he is serving as Prime Minister following a Labour Party palace coup and has not won a general election, yet he maintained that the benefits to the economy justified the procedural overreach. This agreement marks a substantial step in re-aligning British policy with European Union standards.

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Farage Claims The Deal Is A Manifesto Breach

Nigel Farage argued that the Prime Minister fundamentally misunderstands the implications of rejoining key parts of the Single Market, describing the action as a manifesto breach and the Burnham Breach of promises. He emphasized that the current administration has no mandate for such a decision, pointing out that Burnham became Prime Minister off the back of a Labour Party palace coup rather than through a general election. Farage described the situation as taking Britain back into the Single Market by stealth, which he views as the first step toward rejoining the European Union without the public's consent. He asserted that this approach completely disregards the democratic will expressed in previous votes.

Economic Impact And Rising Household Costs

While the government claims the Brexit Reset will save the public money, Farage stated that these claims are outright fabrications that will actually drive up prices for consumers. Party research presented by Farage indicated that entering the European Union's carbon trading scheme would increase annual energy bills by £150, or approximately $200, for an average home every year. He warned that rising energy prices would inevitably push up food bills and further damage what remains of British industry. According to Farage, the trade-off involves subjecting the entire farming industry, the Agritech sector, and everyone in the food trade to new regulations from Brussels, which he argues contradicts the promise of reducing red tape.

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Political Fallout And The May General Election

The controversy surrounding the Brexit Reset has intensified calls for a snap election, with Farage stating he is 80 percent certain that a General Election will take place in May of next year. He accused Burnham of letting the genie out of the bottle, suggesting that the Prime Minister is setting the stage for a Brexit-style General Election where voters will choose between forward progress and backward integration. Farage claimed that the Conservative Party does not have a strong position on this issue, leaving him as the only senior political figure who can be trusted to protect national independence. He framed the upcoming political choice as a binary decision between moving forward with Farage or going backward with Burnham.

Overturning The Largest Democratic Mandate

Farage asserted that the decisions made in Brussels constitute the overturning of the single largest democratic mandate in the country's history, which was the decision to leave the European Union. He criticized Burnham for acting on just 25,000 votes, describing the situation as utterly shameful and a rejection of the biggest democratic exercise ever held in the United Kingdom. The Reform UK leader vowed to fight the Prime Minister at the ballot box, arguing that the current administration is trapped in a semi-romantic, outdated view of the European Union from thirty or forty years ago. He maintained that nation-state democracy and competition are the only viable paths for the nation's future.