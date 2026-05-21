Nigel Farage and Andy Burnham Clash in Makerfield By-Election Encounter

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, had a heated exchange with Andy Burnham in a local cafe during his campaign tour. The Labour MP was not pleased to see them and reacted with anger when an encounter was reported.

Nigel Farage met Andy Burnham by chance at a cafe in a by-election territory, where he had been discussing the importance of the poll and the potential impact on UK politics.

During an encounter, Mr. Burnham expressed anger and called Mr. Farage's presence 'out of order,' despite the journalist's protestations of ignorance. The race is seen as a crucial by-election and one of the most significant in Mr. Farage's life. Mr. Kenyon, the Reform UK candidate, cited his long family history in the constituency and the pressure he felt to join the election campaign





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Nigel Farage Andy Burnham By-Election Political Leadership Current Prime Minister's Chances Contenders For Labour Leadership 2026

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