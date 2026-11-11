NIESR Warns Labour Budget Lacks Credibility Amid £30 Billion Fiscal Black Hole

National Institute of Economic Research warns Andy Burnham and John Healey face a £30 billion fiscal gap. Experts say the budget fails to stabilize debt, risking higher borrowing costs.

Experts from the National Institute of Economic Research have issued a stark warning regarding the first Budget delivered by Labour under Mayor Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey. The analysis indicates that the fiscal plan failed to meet even the minimal test of credibility required for sound economic management. This failure threatens to create a significant thirty billion pound black hole in public finances over the coming years.

Fiscal Deficit and Debt Concerns

The report highlights that Chancellor John Healey has effectively postponed the difficult decisions necessary to reduce national borrowing. By kicking this challenge into the long grass, the government risks making Britain's economic outlook more painful. Balancing the books in the future will rely heavily on favorable economic conditions rather than a robust strategic plan. NIESR director David Aikman emphasized that a plan lacking belief increases the premium the government pays to borrow money.

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Although the government announced a record ninety-eight measures in the Budget, experts argue it did not tackle the two largest problems facing the nation. These are the persistent high levels of borrowing and the massive three trillion pound debt mountain. While Mr. Healey theoretically met targets to bring down borrowing with fifteen billion pounds to spare, this buffer is significantly thinner than the twenty-four billion pounds available in the spring.

Reliance on Future Spending Cuts

Achieving the current financial headroom depends on assumptions that Labour will impose austerity-style spending cuts on various departments in the near future. NIESR suggests the government is likely to backslide on these plans during next year's spending review. Such a reversal would wipe out the existing buffer and cause the targets to be missed by thirty billion pounds.

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The institute also noted that while soaring debt levels are expected to peak within a couple of years before declining, they remain forecast to be higher than current levels in the 2031-32 fiscal year. The report states that the minimal test of credibility was whether the Chancellor was willing to take modest steps to stabilize the debt to GDP ratio. Based on forecast paths laid out by the Office for Budget Responsibility, this test was not met.

Inflation and Energy Price Pressures

The government faces a staggering one hundred forty-four billion pound interest bill on its debt in the current fiscal year alone. NIESR argued that modest spending restraint could have boosted credibility with financial markets. This approach might have shaved up to two billion pounds per year off the cost of borrowing. However, the opportunity was not seized as difficult decisions on tax and spending were postponed instead.

NIESR deputy director Stephen Millard stated that the Chancellor pushed the choices needed to bring the deficit down into the long grass. The public finance outlook depends heavily on spending restraint, raising doubts about its deliverability. Rising inflation is eroding the real-term value of departmental budgets, leaving them seven billion pounds worse off annually unless topped up.

Welfare Debate and Future Outlook

The government must find eleven billion pounds to meet defense spending commitments on top of inflation adjustments. NIESR argued that the spending review in 2027 will serve as a real test for the administration. They advised sticking to existing plans rather than topping them up to compensate for rising inflation driven by oil and gas price surges linked to the Iran war.

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NIESR chief economist James Smith said the government's plans lack credibility. While tax rises are not inevitable to fill the financial hole, the scale of implied cuts starts to look like austerity-level spending. Many critics argue the government must bring down the welfare bill to make the sums add up. The big debate going forward is expected to center on the welfare side of public expenditure.