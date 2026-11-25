Nidal Hasan filed a federal motion to halt his December 3 execution by firing squad, arguing constitutional violations in his military court sentencing.

Army psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan has formally requested a federal court delay his scheduled December 3 execution by firing squad. The 2009 Fort Hood mass shooter argues that his death sentence violates his federal constitutional and statutory rights. This legal maneuver threatens to disrupt the Trump administration's timeline for carrying out the military execution.

Hasan Requests Delay to Challenge Sentencing

Hasan filed the motion in the U.S. District Court in Kansas on Tuesday, seeking time to prepare a petition to overturn his conviction. He asserts that the military court's judgment was obtained and is maintained in violation of his established legal rights. Hasan was convicted of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder for the attack that killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others at the Texas military base.

Also read Nidal Hasan Files Federal Petition to Delay Execution; Survivors Barred from Witnessing Fort Hood Shooting Reprisal

Defense Secretary Proposes Livestream Controversy

Pentagon officials initially announced the execution in October, marking the first military execution since 1961 and the first by firing squad since World War II. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparked bipartisan outrage by declaring the execution would be livestreamed to the public. President Donald Trump subsequently ordered the execution on October 2 but later rescinded the plan to broadcast the event after significant public outcry.

Judge Mattivi Assigned to Handle Case

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tony Mattivi, who was confirmed by the Senate on June 9. Mattivi previously served as the lead prosecutor in the capital military commission at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay against an al-Qaida operative. A hearing regarding Hasan's request is scheduled for Wednesday morning, potentially adding major delays to the administration's execution plans while the legal battle proceeds.

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Survivors Denied Attendance at Execution

Concurrently, military officials confirmed that three survivors of the shooting will not be allowed to witness the execution. The Army cited regulations and security constraints, rejecting requests for reconsideration despite arguments from survivors who suffered emotional harm. Retired Colonel Kathy Platoni expressed profound disappointment, stating the denial felt like a betrayal of those who served alongside the victims.

Logistics and Legal Challenges Intensify

The decision to exclude survivors highlights the complex logistics surrounding the execution at Fort Leavenworth. Hasan remains held at the military prison in Kansas, where the commandant stated no further appeals on attendance are permitted. These combined legal and logistical hurdles continue to complicate the proceedings for the first military execution in over six decades.