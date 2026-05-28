Nicole Winder missing: Blood found in driveway after Brazos County woman's disappearance

Brazos County authorities are still investigating the disappearance of Nicole 'Nikki' Winder after revealing blood was found on the property where she was last seen on Feb. 25.

until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston IslandBrazos County investigators confirmed blood found at the property where Nicole"Nikki" Winder was last seen belongs to her and point to a serious injury.

Winder’s truck was found on fire at an oil pad site the same afternoon she disappeared, and authorities have officially ruled the fire as arson. BRAZOS COUNTY, TexasBrazos County authorities are still investigating the disappearance of Nicole "Nikki" Winder after revealing blood was found on the property where she was last seen on Feb. 25.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported the day after Winder was reported missing, investigators located blood in a driveway in a wooded area around FM 974 on the property where she was last seen. According to officials, DNA laboratory results have confirmed the blood belongs to Winder, and the amount of blood pointed to a severe injury. The afternoon she disappeared, Brazos County investigators say her white 2025 Chevy truck was found on fire at an oil pad site.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Authorities have not revealed if they have surveillance showing Winder's truck being driven to the oil pad site. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest publicly.

However, they are tracking down a specific Polaris UTV identified by several people after the release of security camera footage from Feb. 25. Brazos County officials have not yet confirmed if it is the exact vehicle captured on security footage. The last four digits of the Polaris investigators are looking for are 7827. Investigators have not found this Polaris.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering two separate rewards in connection with this investigation. The first is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the Polaris ATV, and a separate reward is being offered for information leading to the outcome of this case. Tips to Crime Stoppers may be submitted anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 775-TIPS to qualify for cash rewards.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who has seen this suspected Polaris being moved, transported, stored, or otherwise observed at any point on or after Feb. 25, to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 361-4900.





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Persons News Top Stories

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Health department warns Clay County residents to avoid Duck Creek after blue-green algae foundThe Florida Department of Health in Clay County has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in Duck Creek, warning residents and visitors to avoid contact with the water.

Read more »

Texas primary runoff elections: Fort Bend County experiencing county-wide poll book issueThe Fort Bend County Elections Office has confirmed they are experiencing a county-wide issue with their poll book.

Read more »

Cold case cracked: 1997 Huntington County murder solved using advanced DNA testingAccording to police, on Dec. 21st, 1997, 25-year-old Angela Saco was found dead on Huntington County Reservoir property off County Road 100 East, north of County Road 100 South in Huntington County.

Read more »

State officials race to contain threat of invasive Northern Snakeheads found in Suffolk County pondFor the first time ever, officials have confirmed the presence of the invasive northern snakehead fish, which is a dangerous predator capable of devastating native fish populations.

Read more »