Nicole Taylor of Taylor Red Dies at 35 From Breast Cancer

Nicole Taylor, a member of the country music trio Taylor Red, died September 28 at age 35 after battling Stage 4 breast cancer. Her sisters Natalie and Niki announced her death, recalling her fearless fight and faith.

Nicole Taylor, a singer in the country trio Taylor Red, died September 28 of breast cancer at age 35. Her sisters Natalie and Niki Taylor, the group's other members, announced her death Monday.

The sisters shared the news in an emotional video posted to YouTube. Nicole was first diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer before it later returned as Stage 4. Natalie said the cancer was an aggressive type. She recalled Nicole's words when she first found out: God's gonna use this for his glory.

Also read Nicole Taylor, One of the Identical Triplets Behind Country Trio Taylor Red, Dies at 35

She fought it fearlessly, Natalie said. She said, We're not going to live in dread during all of this. Natalie noted that Nicole even did CrossFit while undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Nicole responded well to treatment and was declared evidence without disease, her sisters said.

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Nicole Taylor Cancer Recurrence and Diagnosis

But nine months later, she was told the cancer had returned as Stage 4. Doctors told her she had around three months to live. Nika said the doctor told them that if the treatments worked, they did not know how long she would have after that. We're still processing everything, Natalie said while fighting back tears.

This honestly feels really hard to talk about, but we're going to do our best to share her story. During the time of the more extreme diagnosis, we felt led to not live in fear and claim healing, Nika said. She said she had so much peace, and we're really thankful for that, Natalie added. We are still shocked and didn't think this would happen, but we know she's not suffering anymore, Natalie said.

Taylor Red Musical Career and History

The sisters were born March 18, 1991, in Wade, Mississippi, and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue a music career. The group formed as Red Roots in 2011. Nicole co-sang lead and played guitar, violin and banjo on the group's eponymous 2011 debut album and on their 2012 release. The band changed its name to Taylor Red in 2018.

The group broke out on TikTok in 2021 with their song Country Money. The catchy track became popular on Spotify and helped Taylor Red amass more than 7 million followers on social media. Per a bio, the sisters wrote hundreds of songs together and performed more than 1,000 concerts around North America and in Norway. They opened for country acts including Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels and Diamond Rio.

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Family Announcement and Tributes to Nicole

Nicole was one of three sisters who made up Taylor Red. Natalie and Niki announced her passing in a video, saying they were shocked and heartbroken. This isn't the video we thought we'd ever be making, Natalie said in the announcement. The sisters asked fans to keep Nicole's story and memory in their hearts.

Taylor Red built a devoted following through their social media presence and live performances. Nicole's contributions as a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist were central to the group's sound. The news of her death comes as fans and fellow country artists remember her courage and her music. Nicole is survived by her sisters Natalie and Niki.