Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Opens Up About Her Stage I Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

Reality TV star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has been diagnosed with stage I cervical cancer, but she feels fortunate that the cancer was caught early. She has undergone a biopsy and confirmed that she has stage I cervical cancer, which is treatable if caught early. Snooki has expressed her fear and anxiety about the diagnosis, but also mentioned that she feels grateful for the support of her loved ones.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi , a reality TV star, has been diagnosed with stage I cervical cancer . The 38-year-old ' Jersey Shore ' alum revealed the news on TikTok, stating that she had been getting abnormal results and that doctors found pre-cancer cells in her cervix.

Snooki has undergone a biopsy and confirmed that she has stage I cervical cancer, which is treatable if caught early. She expressed her fear and anxiety about the diagnosis, but also mentioned that she feels fortunate that the cancer was caught early. Snooki's family was initially 'freaking out' when she told them about her diagnosis, but they have since become more supportive. Her husband, Jionni LaValle, has been 'there to do whatever I need' amid her cancer battle.

Snooki has also received advice from her father, who has been battling cancer for years. In related news, Snooki has relaunched her podcast, 'It's Happening with Snooki & Joey,' with her husband Joey Camasta. The podcast has been revamped with new segments, fan call-ins, and celeb gossip. Snooki has expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from her fans and friends, stating that it has been a 'crazy' but 'loving' experience.

Meanwhile, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has sent prayers and well-wishes to Snooki via X, saying that she is in his thoughts and prayers. As Snooki prepares for her hysterectomy, she has expressed her nervousness but also her excitement to get the procedure done and move forward with her life. She has stated that she will be taking time off to recover and chill, and that she is grateful for the love and support of her loved ones.

In the end, Snooki's cancer diagnosis has brought her closer to her family and friends, and she is grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with them





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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Cervical Cancer Stage I Biopsy Hysterectomy Podcast Relaunch Jersey Shore The Situation Cancer Diagnosis

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