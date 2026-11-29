Nicole Scherzinger enjoys Thanksgiving with family in Nashville following the announced split from fiancé Thom Evans. Details on the breakup and her reaction are included.

Nicole Scherzinger, the forty-eight-year-old pop star and former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, was photographed in Nashville on Saturday, marking her first public appearance since the announcement of her separation from fiancé Thom Evans. The singer appeared relaxed and cheerful while spending the holiday with her family, embracing a quiet moment of recovery after a period of intense professional pressure and personal transition.

Thanksgiving Family Reunion In Nashville

Scherzinger spent the day with her sister, Keala Settle, who described the gathering as much-needed time apart from the public eye. The sisters were seen enjoying coconut apple cider margaritas while sitting next to a fire, surrounded by their aunt and uncle who had traveled to visit. Keala highlighted the joy of the occasion in a social media post, noting that the week included good food, laughter, and even a light dusting of snow, which she called her favorite kind of Thanksgiving experience.

Also read Thom Evans Confirms Split From Nicole Scherzinger After Seven Years

Thom Evans, the forty-one-year-old former Scotland rugby winger, initiated the breakup announcement on Friday by posting a statement on Instagram. He explained that the decision to end their seven-year relationship came from Scherzinger, expressing that it was an incredibly difficult time for him. Evans stated that he respected her choice and genuinely wished her happiness in the next chapter of her life, emphasizing the love and commitment they had shared over the years.

End of Seven Year Relationship With Evans

The breakup follows a challenging period for Scherzinger, who recently had to cut short her worldwide Forever Tour due to poor ticket sales. This professional setback coincided with personal distancing between the couple, as they had been rarely seen together in recent months. During the summer, Scherzinger took several sun-soaked holidays without Evans, and their social media presence had become largely independent of one another.

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The last time the couple was publicly spotted together was in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 1, shortly after a Pussycat Dolls concert. Prior to that, Scherzinger posted a video of them dancing in Paris in September. Their relationship began in 2019 when Evans appeared as a contestant on a celebrity version of The X Factor, where Scherzinger served as a judge. They became engaged four years later while on holiday in Portugal.

Singer's Past Romantic History And Dating Record

Scherzinger has previously been linked to high-profile athletes, including a seven-year romance with Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton that started in 2007. Reports at the time suggested the singer desired marriage, but Hamilton was reportedly not ready for such commitment. Her other former partners include Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, actor Talan Torriero, and American singer Nick Hexum.

Thom Evans has also had a notable dating history that includes a relationship with model and actress Kelly Brook. That romance ended when Evans sought to relocate to Los Angeles for an acting career, a move that conflicted with Brook's ongoing friendship with rugby player Danny Cipriani. Scherzinger remains quiet on the specifics of her split, focusing instead on gratitude for her family and the support she received during the holiday gathering.