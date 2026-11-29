Nicole Scherzinger was seen enjoying Thanksgiving with family in Nashville for the first time since announcing her separation from Thom Evans after seven years together.

Nicole Scherzinger appeared in Nashville on Saturday for the first time publicly since her separation from partner Thom Evans was announced on Friday. The 48-year-old singer looked relaxed and happy as she spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her family.

Family Gathering in Tennessee

Scherzinger's sister, Keala Settle, shared details of the reunion on social media, describing the trip as much-needed sissy time. The sisters were seen cozying up by a fireplace, drinking coconut apple cider margaritas while enjoying holiday cooking and conversation. Settle noted that the gathering included visits from her aunt and uncle and even featured a rare snowfall, calling it her favorite kind of week.

Also read Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans split after seven years as he says she ended romance

Scherzinger responded to her sister's post with a message of love and gratitude, thanking her for the family time. The singer has remained largely quiet regarding her personal split, choosing to focus on the holiday with her close relatives rather than addressing the media directly.

Evans Confirms Separation

Thom Evans, the 41-year-old former Scotland rugby winger, made the official announcement of their breakup on Friday evening. He posted a statement on Instagram expressing a heavy heart after seven years of love and commitment. Evans clarified that the decision to separate was initiated by Scherzinger and that he respects her choice while wishing her happiness in her next chapter.

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The couple met in 2019 when Evans was a contestant on a celebrity version of The X Factor and Scherzinger served as a judge. They became engaged four years later while on holiday in Portugal. However, recent months showed signs of distance, with the pair hardly being seen together and rarely sharing posts about each other on social media platforms.

Tour Cancellations and Future Plans

The separation news follows a challenging period for Scherzinger professionally, as she and her girl group were forced to cut short their worldwide Forever Tour due to poor ticket sales. The last time the couple was spotted together was on November 1 in São Paulo, Brazil, after a Pussycat Dolls concert, where Evans appeared glum in the background.

Before her relationship with Evans, Scherzinger was in a high-profile seven-year romance with Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton, which began in 2007. Other past partners include Grigor Dimitrov, Talan Torriero, and Nick Hexum. Evans previously dated model Kelly Brook, a relationship that ended amid plans for him to pursue acting in Los Angeles.