Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans have ended their seven-year relationship. The singer cites clashing schedules and career demands as the primary reason for the split.

Singer Nicole Scherzinger has ended her seven-year engagement to Thom Evans, marking another significant relationship conclusion in the entertainer's personal life. The breakup mirrors the circumstances of her previous high-profile split from Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, with clashing professional schedules emerging as the central factor in the dissolution of their romance.

Evans Announces Split After Scherzinger's Proposal

Thom Evans, the former rugby player, revealed the end of the relationship on Instagram, stating that he respected Scherzinger's decision to call off the wedding. He proposed to the 48-year-old singer in 2023 and believed their futures were aligned, but the couple could not navigate the demands of their respective careers. Evans expressed a heavy heart regarding the separation but wished Scherzinger happiness in her next chapter of life.

Also read Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans split after seven years as he says she ended romance

Scherzinger Focuses on Sunset Boulevard and Touring

Scherzinger previously explained that her commitment to performing in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard left no room for wedding planning. She told Hello magazine that Broadway requires total dedication, leaving little space for other life events. After her Broadway run concludes, she plans to embark on a world tour with the Pussycat Dolls, further extending her absence from domestic planning.

Similar Patterns With Former Fiancé Lewis Hamilton

The reasons for Evans' departure closely parallel the issues that led to Scherzinger's split from Hamilton in 2016. The former couple dated off and on for seven years after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2007. Hamilton cited the difficulty of maintaining a long-distance relationship between Monaco and Los Angeles as a primary challenge, noting that his travel schedule for Formula One races made consistent time together nearly impossible.

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Previous Relationships Also Hampered by Scheduling

Scherzinger's history of relationships frequently intersects with her intense career demands. Her previous engagement to 311 frontman Nick Hexum ended after three years, partly due to his extensive touring schedule. Reports also indicated that her relationship with tennis star Grigor Dimitrov faced difficulties due to differing readiness for marriage and children, alongside the logistical challenges of matching their sporting and entertainment commitments.

Scherzinger Reflects on Past Breakups and Career Priorities

Scherzinger has previously opened up about the emotional toll of these separations, describing her split from Hamilton as a devastating but necessary decision made together. Despite the personal challenges, she maintains that her artistic pursuits remain a priority. Evans supported her career ambitions until the point where the lack of shared time became unsustainable for their future plans together.