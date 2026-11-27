Thom Evans said it was “with a heavy heart” that he was announcing the split from Nicole Scherzinger.

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger has split from her rugby star fiancé, Thom Evans, after seven years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together,” Evans, 41, wrote on Instagram Friday. “After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time. ” The, where Scherzinger was a judge and Evans performed with his band Try Star. They went public with their relationship in 2020, at the Golden Globes after-party.

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Evans proposed three years later, and reports said the couple was reportedly planning a wedding in Hawaii and a reception in Europe. In his post Friday, Evans wrote: “Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life. Thom x. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.