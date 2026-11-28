Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans end their seven-year engagement. The couple cites clashing schedules as the primary reason, echoing her past separation from Lewis Hamilton.

Thom Evans has announced that he and Nicole Scherzinger have ended their relationship after seven years together. The former rugby player took to social media on Friday to confirm the separation, stating that the decision was made by the singer. Evans expressed deep respect for Scherzinger's choice and wished her happiness in her future endeavors. This development marks the end of a long-term partnership that had recently faced significant pressure due to the star's demanding professional schedule.

Evans Announces Split After Seven Years

Evans revealed the news on Instagram, describing the moment as incredibly difficult and noting that the outcome was not what he had hoped for after proposing to Scherzinger in 2023. He stated that he had believed their futures were aligned, but the couple could no longer sustain their romance. Evans highlighted that Scherzinger's packed career has left little room for planning a life together. He explicitly respected her decision to end the relationship, ensuring the tone of the announcement remained amicable despite the heartbreak.

Also read Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans split after seven years as he says she ended romance

The singer was last seen with Evans in Sao Paulo at the beginning of the month during a Pussycat Dolls concert. Since the announcement, Scherzinger has not yet publicly commented on the split. However, her previous statements to Hello magazine suggest that her intense focus on her stage career was a major factor in the breakup. She previously noted that Broadway performances leave no space for wedding planning, requiring total immersion in the role and the production demands.

Career Demands Mirror Past Split With Hamilton

The reasons for this breakup closely mirror Scherzinger's separation from Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, who is 41 years old. Scherzinger and Hamilton dated off and on for seven years starting in late 2007 after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Their relationship ended in 2016, primarily due to clashing schedules and the difficulties of long-distance living. Hamilton was based in Monaco and traveled globally for races, while Scherzinger maintained music and television commitments in Los Angeles and the UK.

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Before their split, Hamilton acknowledged the strain of their different lifestyles on television, admitting that his career often took priority. He famously joked that he would take a girlfriend out if he was taking a car out, implying that vehicles came second only to the relationship. He later clarified on Twitter that cars were never actually a close second, but the comments highlighted the intense pressure his professional life placed on their romance. Scherzinger described the 2016 breakup as devastating but necessary, noting they made the hard decision together.

Impact of Global Tours and Broadway Roles

Scherzinger, now 48, has prioritized her career milestones over personal relationship planning in recent years. After finishing her performance in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway, she immediately embarked on a world tour with the Pussycat Dolls. This transition from theater to global touring has further reduced the time available for domestic stability. Evans had hoped to align their futures following his 2023 proposal, but the reality of Scherzinger's itinerant lifestyle made long-term planning impossible.

This pattern of relationship struggles due to career demands is not unique to Scherzinger. Her previous engagement to Nick Hexum, frontman of the band 311, lasted approximately three years from 2001 to 2004. That relationship also faced challenges as Hexum was frequently away on tour while Scherzinger was establishing her solo career. She later reflected on that period by admitting she had become professionally and personally dependent on him, a dynamic that shifted as their individual paths diverged due to travel and work commitments.

Future of Relationships for Scherzinger

Following her split from Hamilton, Scherzinger dated Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, who is 13 years her junior. Reports suggested that the relationship struggled because Scherzinger desired marriage and children, while Dimitrov was not yet ready for that level of commitment. Their respective careers in tennis and entertainment also contributed to the eventual breakup, echoing the same logistical issues seen with Evans and Hamilton.

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As Scherzinger moves forward, she continues to focus on her artistic projects. Her recent statements emphasized the all-consuming nature of Broadway, a mindset that has now extended to her global musical tours. Evans remains supportive from a distance, having publicly wished her well in her next chapter. The situation highlights the ongoing challenge high-profile entertainers face when balancing intense career trajectories with long-term romantic partnerships.