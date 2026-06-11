Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Attend a Performance and Share a Smile

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans attended a performance at the Royal Albert Hall and looked happy together. Nicole wore a plunging sequin gown and Thom wore a grey suit.

Nicole Scherzinger looked sensational in a plunging sequin gown as she departed the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night following her performance. The singer, 47, showed off her amazing figure in the glamorous black number as she exited the iconic London venue with fiancé Thom Evans , 41.

Nicole turned heads in the halterneck backless gown as she beamed for photos following the event. Styling her long dark tresses loose in waves, she flashed a huge smile showing off her radiant palette of makeup.

Meanwhile former rugby star Thom cut a dapper figure in a grey suit which he teamed with a crisp white open collar shirt. The couple looked happier than ever as they departed from the Pussycat Dolls star's gig, A Night With Nicole Scherzinger, and headed to their waiting car. Nicole Scherzinger looked sensational in a plunging sequin gown as she departed the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night following her performance.

Nicole's handsome fiancé Thom Evans, 41, cut a dapper figure in a grey suit which he teamed with a crisp white open collar shirt. Nicole turned heads in the halterneck backless gown as she beamed for photos after the event. Earlier in the evening, Nicole was spotted leaving the Nobu London Portman Square Hotel in a stunning butter yellow leather jacket and skirt by Karen Millen.

The singer paired the stylish co-ord with black patent heels by Chloe and opted for a pair of large sunglasses by the designer. It comes after Nicole joined Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts for their first Pussycat Dolls performance as a trio. The singer is gearing up for a comeback tour across the UK and Europe with her long-time bandmates, with their shock return marking a huge change seeing as they were formerly a six piece band.

And ahead of the run of shows which starts in June, Nicole, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their very first performance as a threesome which saw them take to the stage at a Huda Beauty event in London last week. The American singer proved she's still hotter than ever as she put on an eye-popping display in a bright pink ensemble.

Nicole's racy outfit saw her don a skintight corset teamed with a PVC leotard, long PVC gloves and matching high-heeled boots. The Hawaiian beauty captioned her post writing: 'Our first show back together' as she uploaded images and videos of herself and her pals preparing to take to the stage.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Kimberly, both 44, also shared their sizzling pink looks to social media, sharing behind-the-scenes clips of their stage return. While Nicole opted to cover her pins, the blonde stunners showed off their bare legs in skimpy ruffled skirts which they wore with busty corsets. Styling her long dark tresses loose in waves, she flashed a huge smile showing off her radiant palette of makeup.

Earlier in the evening, Nicole was spotted leaving the Nobu London Portman Square Hotel in a stunning butter yellow leather jacket and skirt by Karen Millen. The singer paired the stylish co-ord with black patent heels by Chloe and opted for a pair of large sunglasses by the designer. The Pussycat Dolls singer looked happy and relaxed in her striking ensemble as she headed out of the luxury London hotel in a private car.

The Pussycat Dolls announced their comeback in March along with their first single in six years, Club Song - produced and co-written by Mike Sabath, who has worked on hits with Raye and Jade Thirlwall. However, this month they were forced to axe the entire US leg of their comeback tour due to dismal ticket sales.

Ashley, Nicole and Kimberly had originally announced they would be reuniting as a trio for a massive 53-date run across the UK, Europe and North America. But in a humiliating blow, the band have now been forced to scrap the 33 dates they had planned in their native US as well as Canada after poor sales left arenas 80% empty.

Even after slashing the price of seats to just $30, organisers had no choice but to pull the plug only a month before they were set to have their first show in Palm Desert California on June 5. Sharing a statement to Instagram, the band wrote: 'When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world.

After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates. Our UK and European dates are still moving forward as planned, and the response has been incredible, with several shows already sold out.

We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time. We’re working hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you. We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable





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