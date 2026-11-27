Nicole Scherzinger and fiancé Thom Evans split after 7 years together as he shares heartbreaking statement
Evans suggested it was the Pussycat Dolls singer who pulled the plug on their romance.
Evans, 41, described the breakup as an “incredibly difficult time” after spending seven years together and envisioning a future with the pop star. The athlete further wrote, “I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life.
”on the set of “The X Factor: Celebrity,” on which the “Buttons” songstress served as a judge and Evans competed as a member of the boy band Try Star. Evans, 41, described the breakup as an “incredibly difficult time” after spending seven years together and envisioning a future with the pop star. The athlete admitted the split wasn’t what he wanted but insisted, “I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life. ” Scherzinger announced their engagement on Instagram at the time alongside photos of the sweet moment, writing, “I said yes. ”Scherzinger, 48, has yet to publicly address the breakup.
The former couple first met in 2019 on the set of “The X Factor: Celebrity,” on which the “Buttons” songstress served as a judge and Evans competed as a member of the boy band Try Star.
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