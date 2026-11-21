Nicole Richie shared that when it comes to the world of beauty, her and husband Joel Madden's 18-year-old daughter Harlow Kate Madden has completely eclipsed her mom.

in an interview published Nov. 19.

“She’s so good. I actually am not very good at doing my own makeup. She is a whole different animal. ”“She grew up watching YouTube tutorials,” Richie explained, “and she’s so well-versed in makeup and contour and highlighting and just all the things.

Also read EXCLUSIVE: Kate Madden, Daughter of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Signs With The Lions

”It’s notas she officially builds the foundation for a modeling career after signing with The Lions Management.

“I’ve always dreamed of modeling, so getting to start this next chapter with The Lions is incredibly exciting,” Kate shared in a Nov. 20 statement to. “Fashion has always been a way for me to express myself, and I can’t wait to explore that in a whole new way.

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”Kate made her modeling debut alongside her mom for Balenciaga’s recent campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Le City handbag, a style Richie was particularly fond of in the early 2000s. , made his fashion debut April 2024 at Luar’s Fall 2024 runway. Two months later, he debuted at Paris Fashion Week for the Bluemarble Spring 2025 show.

’s son made his runway debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2025. —during New York Fashion Week in 2011. After then spending many years off the catwalk, she modeled for the first time at Paris Fashion Week to close the Coperni Spring/Summer 2025 show at Disneyland Paris in October 2024.

—hit the runway for the first time in August 2023 at the Saks Potts Spring 2024 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark. Blac Chyna 's daughter made her runway debut at age 7 at the Zeus & Lexi Kids show during New York Fashion Week in September 2024. The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant made her runway debut at Versace’s spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

Jasper Polish As part of the Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala, Michael Polish's daughter sports Alice + Olivia in a star-studded fashion show.

's little bro is a well-seasoned model in the fashion world, having signed with IMG models and modelling for brands like Gucci.became the face of Young Versace in 2012 and has since gone on to walk the runway for numerous designer labels. 's eldest daughter has followed in mom's footsteps by making her mark in the modeling world.

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Campaigns under Gigi's belt include an ultra-hotDiddy's son walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.

's son takes to the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy. 's grandson) struts his stuff at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy. James Marsden's son wears a colorful ensemble when he makes his Dolce & Gabbana debut on Jan. 13, 2018 in Milan.

's daughter took to the runway during the Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 show at Hotel Ritz on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France. ' daughter poses during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City. 's daughter posed during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City.

Shaquille O'Neal's son took to the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.