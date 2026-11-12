US
Advertisement
United States News

Nicole Kidman To Receive Honorary César In France

DEADLINE#109 in United States
Nicole Kidman To Receive Honorary César In France
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Nicole Kidman To Receive Honorary César In France

She follows in the wake of Jim Carrey Julia Roberts , Christopher Nolan , David Fincher Cate Blanchett , Robert Redford and George Clooney .

The Australian actress has worked with a number of directors who the French hold dear including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Lars von Trier, Baz Luhrmann, and Yorgos Lanthimos, among many others. More recently, she received the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for her role inHer previous career recognitions include a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2006; the Cannes Film Festival’s 70th Anniversary Award in 2017, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024, as the first Australian to receive the honor.

Advertisement

The 52nd César Awards, overseen by France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma with the support of payTV giant Canal+, will take place in the Olympia Theater in Paris on February 25, 2027. Karla Souza To Star In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff; First Actor Cast In ABC Series

DEADLINE#109 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

KPRC 2 Anchor Nicole Nielsen Takes Maternity Leave After Early Birth

KPRC 2 affiliate anchor Nicole Nielsen announces unexpected maternity leave following the early arrival of her baby boy, with a scheduled return to reporting duties in February 2027.

comingsoonnet

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextKPRC 2 Anchor Nicole Nielsen Takes Maternity Leave After Early Birth