Nicole Kidman To Receive Honorary César In France

She follows in the wake of Jim Carrey Julia Roberts , Christopher Nolan , David Fincher Cate Blanchett , Robert Redford and George Clooney .

The Australian actress has worked with a number of directors who the French hold dear including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Lars von Trier, Baz Luhrmann, and Yorgos Lanthimos, among many others. More recently, she received the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for her role inHer previous career recognitions include a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2006; the Cannes Film Festival’s 70th Anniversary Award in 2017, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024, as the first Australian to receive the honor.

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