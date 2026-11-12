Nicole Kidman to Receive Honorary Cesar From French Film Academy

Nicole Kidman will receive an honorary Cesar at the 52nd Cesar Awards in Paris in 2027.

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The two said the award recognizes an actor and producer who has never allowed fame to steer the work she chooses. Russell Brand’s Pubic Hair Removed From London Museum After Rape Conviction, Curator Says 'I Have No Desire to Hear His Name Again'Kidman is both a Hollywood star and a major name in auteur cinema. The filmmakers she has worked with range from Stanley Kubrick and Jane Campion to Lars von Trier, Baz Luhrmann and Yorgos Lanthimos.

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The Australian actor first broke through internationally with “Dead Calm” and went on to star in “Moulin Rouge! ,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “The Others” and “Dogville. ” She won the best actress Oscar in 2003 for playing Virginia Woolf in “The Hours. ” In 2024, she took the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Venice Film Festival for “Babygirl.

” Kidman also produces. She co-founded Blossom Films, the company behind series including “Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” all of which she also headlined. Her previous honors include being named a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2006 and receiving the Cannes Film Festival’s 70th anniversary prize in 2017. In 2024, the American Film Institute gave her its Life Achievement Award, making her the first Australian to receive it.

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Away from the screen, Kidman serves as a UN Women goodwill ambassador. She has also helped raise several million dollars for women’s cancer programs, including at Stanford and the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

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