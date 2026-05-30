Nicole Kidman's Underrated 2015 Thriller 'Secret in Their Eyes' Set for New Streaming Life

After two successful 2026 streaming releases, Nicole Kidman fans are revisiting her lesser‑known 2015 film. 'Secret in Their Eyes', a remake of the acclaimed Argentine movie, initially received poor reviews but is now getting a second look as it prepares to stream on Plex.

2026 has already proven to be a standout year for Nicole Kidman , despite the mixed reception of her 2025 project "The Last Anniversary" and the much‑criticized film "Holland".

She has quickly rebounded with two new streaming series that have captured audiences. The first is "Scarpetta", a Prime Video adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's novels, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Ariana DeBose, Simon Baker and Kidman in the lead. The second is Apple TV+'s nearly flawless "Margo's Got Money Troubles", starring Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer alongside Kidman.

With "Margo's Got Money Troubles" reaching its acclaimed conclusion, fans are looking to fill the void before Kidman's next project. One of her often‑overlooked recent works is now poised to gain renewed attention: Billy Ray's 2015 thriller "Secret in Their Eyes", starring Kidman, Julia Roberts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film is a remake of the 2009 Argentine Academy Award winner, which itself was based on a novel.

Upon its release, the American version received mixed reviews and currently holds a 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics at the time called it not distinctive enough, sometimes hard to follow, and a mediocre adaptation that failed to capture the power of the original storytelling.

However, more than a decade later, many viewers are reappraising the movie and discovering its merits. Starting June 1, 2026, "Secret in Their Eyes" will be available for streaming on Plex, giving audiences a chance to judge the film for themselves.

Collider also features an interactive quiz that matches users with an Oscar Best Picture winner based on their preferences; the quiz asks about desired film experience, central themes, narrative structure, antagonists and endings, offering options that reflect the styles of "Parasite", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "Oppenheimer", "Birdman" and "No Country for Old Men"





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