Nicole Kidman's new 'champagne silk' nails are winter's prettiest minimalist manicure trend: get the look

This is quiet luxury at its finest

's roster of beauty muses this season. Can you blame us? So rarely does an A-lister nail effortless polish in such a sophisticated way. When we're not taking note from her hairstyles ready to dabble in more wintry nail colours, Kidman's new 'champagne silk' mani is well worth bookmarking.

Our eagle eyes spotted the actor's ultra-creamy beige-nude shade on the LACMA Art+Film Gala red carpet on Saturday. What made an otherwise classic, minimalistic colour unique, though, was her combination of sheer, near-transparent coverage and a soft, silk-like finish. ) explains that the champagne silk effects relies on 'a very delicate, barely-there colour that enhances the natural nail rather than covering it completely'.

Also read Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala With Demna’s Gucci, Nicole Kidman and Eva Chow’s Farewell

'What makes it so beautiful is the super-glossy finish, which gives the nails that smooth, silky appearance. It complements Nicole's outfit perfectly without drawing too much attention away from the overall look.

'Ballisai calls it the perfect manicure for someone who loves a natural, polished look but still wants their nails to feel special. 'We tend to associate winter with darker, richer shades, but there's something really chic about a soft, glossy nude,' she continues. 'It feels luxurious without being too obvious, and works beautifully with everything from cosyBetter still, it's blissfully easy to recreate at home.

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Start by shaping the nails into a soft almond, á la Kidman and buff gently for a smooth nail bed .

'For the colour, I'd choose a sheer nude with a warm pink-beige undertone and apply two thin coats, adjusting the coverage depending on the natural nail colour. The idea is to even out the nail tone while still allowing a little translucency to come through.

'for glass-like shine. 'The key to recreating this look is keeping everything soft and minimal, letting the natural beauty of the nails shine through,' she concludes. Demi Moore’s ‘petal blush’ is the pretty makeup hack that makes winter skin look instantly fresh: get the look11 beautiful winter nail ideas to try this November