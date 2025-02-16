Nicole Kidman Reacts to Charli xcx Wearing a T-Shirt with Her Face

Actress Nicole Kidman reacted with amusement to pop star Charli xcx wearing a graphic T-shirt featuring Kidman's image. The two have shown mutual support for each other's work.

Nicole Kidman reacted to Charli xcx wearing a T-shirt with her face on it. Charli shared a TikTok on Friday, February 14th, featuring a graphic T-shirt with photos of Kidman and the word 'NICOLE' emblazoned across the front. Kidman, 57, shared a screenshot of one of the pop star's recent TikTok videos in which she wore the white T-shirt featuring three photos of Kidman with the word 'NICOLE' emblazoned across it.

'Looks like I need to get myself a #brat shirt now @charli_xcx 😂💚,' Kidman captioned the screenshot.Charli shared two TikToks featuring the graphic tee on Friday, February 14th, one of which showed her dancing around a bathroom, filming herself as she sang along to Clairo's song 'Sofia.' In one of the videos, Charli spoke candidly about playing Laneway Festival in Australia on Friday alongside Clairo, 26, and being inspired by her music to try out an acoustic album, in contrast to her recent hyper pop-inspired music. 'It got me thinking, what if we made a record with guitars and strings or both?' she said in the video.The support between Charli and Kidman goes both ways. Charli has previously been open about her love for several of Kidman's films, including the 1995 comedy-thriller 'To Die For,' which tells the story of a small-town weather reporter named Suzanne Stone who decides to have her husband murdered in order to make it as a big-time news anchor. She shared that Kidman's hilarious but self-centered character inspired her album. Charli xcx has also seemingly taken another page out of Kidman's book by stepping into several film roles.





